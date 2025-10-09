A'ja Wilson's Stellar Performance Leads Aces Closer To WNBA Championship Title

Premier League set for to Grassroots Football Development in India, New Project to be Launched Soon

Becky Hammon praised A'ja Wilson's ability to perform under pressure after her last-second shot brought the Las Vegas Aces close to another WNBA Championship. The Aces, who secured titles in 2022 and 2023 with Hammon as head coach, lead the Phoenix Mercury 3-0 in the WNBA Finals. This follows a thrilling 90-88 win in Game 3 on Wednesday, where Wilson's impressive 34-point performance was capped by a game-winning moment.

Wilson, recently named WNBA MVP for the fourth time, made a crucial jumper over Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner with just 0.3 seconds remaining. She hit 11 of her 20 field goal attempts and contributed four assists. Averaging 26.4 points across 11 postseason games this year, Wilson has set a WNBA postseason record with her total of 291 points during these games.

In Game 3, Wilson not only scored the winning basket but also achieved a Finals career-high with 34 points, alongside 14 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. She became the first player in WNBA history to record consecutive games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Finals. Her shot marked the ninth game-winning field goal within the final five seconds of a WNBA Finals game.

Hammon explained their strategy when things got tense: "Get the ball to A'ja and get out of the way!" She acknowledged Phoenix's resilience as they fought back into contention. "Of course, I want the game to be played perfectly," Hammon added. "But you have to credit Phoenix for getting hot and giving themselves a chance to win at the end."

This year's WNBA Finals is the first to adopt a best-of-seven format. Historically, no team has ever come back from a three-game deficit in NBA Finals using this structure. The Aces had previously won their championships by clinching victories in four games each year but had lost Game 3 after leading by two games.

"Under Becky, we had never won a Game 3," Wilson noted. "This was a must-win for us." She emphasised her mindset shared with teammates: "We just need to win one." By focusing on winning possessions and quarters, she believed everything else would fall into place.

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday in Phoenix. As they prepare for this crucial match-up, Wilson expressed gratitude for Hammon's trust during pivotal moments: "I appreciate Becky trusting me in those moments," she said. "Those are just playoff moments... It's truly powerful."