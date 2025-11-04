More sports Giannis Antetokounmpo Delivers Game-Winning Shot As Bucks Edge Pacers In Thrilling Finish In a thrilling NBA matchup, Giannis Antetokounmpo secured a last-second victory for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Indiana Pacers with a fadeaway jumper. The Bucks improved to 5-2 while the Pacers fell to 1-7. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 12:26 [IST]

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a stunning performance, sealing the Milwaukee Bucks' victory over the Indiana Pacers with a last-second fadeaway jumper. The game ended 117-115 in favour of the Bucks. Aaron Nesmith had tied the game with a layup, but Antetokounmpo's decisive shot silenced the Indiana crowd. He concluded the night with 33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Antetokounmpo entered Monday's game as the NBA's leading scorer, averaging 34.0 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. His impressive stats continued as he shot 14-of-21 from the field. Meanwhile, Myles Turner contributed nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks for Milwaukee in his return to Indianapolis after ten seasons there.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 32 points and eight assists. Despite their efforts, Indiana struggled from beyond the arc, making only eight of their 33 attempts. Isaiah Jackson added 21 points and ten rebounds for Indiana, while Jarace Walker scored 18 points as they fell to a disappointing record of 1-7.

In another match-up, Cade Cunningham led the Detroit Pistons to a win against the Memphis Grizzlies with his stellar performance of 33 points and eight assists. The Pistons secured a 114-106 victory as Ja Morant returned from suspension. Morant scored 18 points and provided ten assists in his return but couldn't prevent Memphis from falling to a record of 3-4.

Detroit maintained control throughout the game and dominated inside play by outscoring Memphis in the paint by a significant margin of 58-30. Isaiah Stewart achieved a career-high with his contribution of 26 points and added an impressive tally of 14 rebounds for Detroit.

Heat Edge Past Clippers

Bam Adebayo was instrumental in Miami Heat's narrow victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at 120-119. Adebayo scored crucial baskets in consecutive possessions towards the end of the game and finished with totals of 25 points and ten rebounds. Norman Powell supported him by adding another solid performance with his contribution of 21 points.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with his effort of scoring 27 points but missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer due to tight defense from Miami. James Harden also made significant contributions for Los Angeles with his tally of 29 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

