Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Milwaukee Bucks To Victory Over New York Knicks In Revenge Match In a compelling match, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks. Reflecting on last season's sweep, he emphasised the importance of setting the tone early. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Giannis Antetokounmpo was determined to make a statement when the Milwaukee Bucks faced the New York Knicks. He delivered an impressive performance, scoring 37 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and providing seven assists in their 121-111 victory. The Bucks were swept by the Knicks last season, and Antetokounmpo admitted that those defeats were still fresh in his mind.

Reflecting on last season's results, Antetokounmpo said, "They were way better than us last year, and we didn't make it tough for them. It was very easy in my opinion. And as the leader of this team, I remember. I don't forget things." He aimed to set the tone early for his team during shootaround, reminding them of the previous season's sweep.

During the third quarter, Antetokounmpo scored 14 points, helping the Bucks gain control of the game. Despite offseason rumours linking him to a trade with the Knicks, he remains focused on his current team. "What matters right now is we have a game in two days against [the] Golden State [Warriors]," he stated. "Try to stay locked in and get two in a row."

Milwaukee played without Kevin Porter Junior due to injury for the third consecutive game. Coach Doc Rivers explained they are being cautious with Porter's recovery to prevent any chronic issues. "We're not going to rush him because we don't want this to become chronic," Rivers mentioned.

The Bucks' win over the Knicks improved their record to 3-1 this season. Antetokounmpo's focus remains on maintaining momentum and securing consecutive victories as they prepare for their upcoming match against Golden State Warriors.