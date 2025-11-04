Giannis Antetokounmpo Stands Up For Myles Turner Amidst Pacers' Boos During NBA Clash

Dilip Tirkey on 100 Years of Indian Hockey: "It's Our Duty to Celebrate a Glorious Past and Inspire the Next Generation"

Giannis Antetokounmpo stood by his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Myles Turner after fans of Turner's former team, the Indiana Pacers, booed him. Turner spent a decade with the Pacers before joining the Bucks following Indiana's NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The tension between Turner and Pacers fans was evident when they jeered during a tribute video for him before their recent game.

Despite the unfriendly reception, Turner had the last laugh as Antetokounmpo secured a 117-115 victory for the Bucks with a buzzer-beater. The Greek forward ended the match with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. He currently leads in average points per game this season, scoring 34.2 on average. Antetokounmpo emphasised that while beating their rivals was important, winning for Turner was crucial.

"He [Turner] might not say it, but it kind of hurt," said Antetokounmpo. "But we are here to pick him up, tell him how much we love him and respect him. We understand how much he gave for the team, for Indiana, and how much he's willing to give for Milwaukee. He's a great, great person, great character, a great competitor. I played against him for 10 years. I think he gave everything."

Turner returned to Indiana scoring nine points alongside seven rebounds and five blocks. However, he expressed disappointment over the fans' reaction during Monday's game. "It was disheartening, man. It was frustrating," Turner shared post-game.

"You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears," Turner continued. "You take pay cuts. You survive trade rumors. You try to do everything the right way, and then sometimes stuff shakes out." Despite his feelings of frustration, he accepted it gracefully saying, "It is cool. I take it on the chin."

The rivalry between these two Eastern Conference teams is intense. Although Turner's situation wasn't the sole reason for their determination to win, it played a significant role in motivating them.

The Bucks' support for Turner highlights their unity as a team despite external pressures from rival fans. This camaraderie is crucial as they navigate through challenging games this season.