Giannis Antetokounmpo Guides Greece To EuroBasket Semi-Final After 16-Year Wait

Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 5:04 [IST]

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a significant victory over Lithuania, scoring 29 points in an 87-76 win. This triumph secured Greece's spot in the EuroBasket semi-finals for the first time since 2009. Greece, champions in 1987 and 2005, will face Turkiye next. Antetokounmpo's performance included nine successful shots out of fifteen attempts and eleven free throws from sixteen tries.

Greece established a strong lead early on, building an 11-point advantage by the second quarter. They extended this to a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter. Although Lithuania managed to reduce the gap to 11 points by the final buzzer, Greece maintained control throughout. Vasileios Toliopoulos contributed significantly with 17 points, while Kostas Antetokounmpo made four crucial blocks in the first half.

In another match on Tuesday, Turkiye reached the semi-finals for only the second time since 2001 by defeating Poland 91-77. Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets achieved a triple-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Sipahi was among six other Turkiye players who scored in double figures, contributing 11 points.

Sipahi expressed confidence after their victory, stating, "We can go all the way." Turkiye has remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, overcoming teams like Latvia, Czechia, Portugal, Estonia, Serbia, and Sweden. Furkan Korkmaz added that they are living up to their reputation as a "golden generation," saying it is now their time to shine.

Korkmaz also noted that their team is not just winning games but enjoying their style of play as well. He remarked on how they have been anticipating this moment and are now proving themselves each day on the court.

The upcoming semi-final clash between Greece and Turkiye promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams aim for a place in the final. With strong performances from key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun, fans can expect a thrilling contest.