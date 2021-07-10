English
"Go Home!" - Anti-Olympic protesters demonstrate against the IOC in Tokyo

By Pti

Tokyo, July 10: About 40 protestors gathered in Tokyo on Saturday calling for the Tokyo 2020 Games to be canceled, as the Olympics open in just two weeks.

Tokyo 2020: Spectators also barred from outlying venues

Participants in the demonstration gathered in front of a five-star hotel in the capital, where the International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stays, chanting 'no more Olympics'.

Awake Yoshida, 38 year-old resident of Tokyo, who lost her job during the COVID-19, said holding the Olympics under the pandemic and state of emergency has made her angry.

Japan declared a state of emergency on Thursday that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing COVID-19 surge will multiply during the Games, which start July 23.

Story first published: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 19:20 [IST]
