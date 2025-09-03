PKL 2025 Points Table On September 3 After Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates- Know Standings Of All Teams

More sports Golden State Valkyries Secure Victory Against New York Liberty, Nearing Playoff Berth The Golden State Valkyries defeated the New York Liberty 66-58, marking their fourth consecutive win and bringing them closer to a playoff berth in their inaugural season. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 10:26 [IST]

The Golden State Valkyries secured their fourth consecutive victory by defeating the New York Liberty 66-58. Temi Fagbenle contributed 16 points to the win, bringing the Valkyries closer to a playoff spot in their debut season. Their magic number to clinch a top-eight playoff position is now two, with any combination of wins by Golden State and losses for the Los Angeles Sparks achieving it.

Despite the defeat, New York Liberty secured a playoff berth thanks to Indiana's loss to Phoenix. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 19 points, although she struggled with her shooting, going 4-for-15. Natasha Cloud also scored 19 points for New York, including her team's first nine points before Emma Meesseman scored late in the first quarter.

The Valkyries could potentially secure their playoff spot as early as Thursday if results go in their favour. The Los Angeles Sparks were not in action on Tuesday but will play again on Wednesday. Meanwhile, New York missed out on sweeping the four-game season series against Golden State and suffered their fifth consecutive road loss.

Alyssa Thomas played a pivotal role for Phoenix Mercury with 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in their 85-79 win over Indiana Fever. DeWanna Bonner added 19 points from the bench. This victory marked Phoenix's fifth straight win and moved them into a second-place tie with Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Kelsey Mitchell was a standout for Indiana with 29 points and five three-pointers. Lexie Hull contributed 18 points while Aliyah Boston added 11 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Caitlin Clark missed her 19th game due to injury.

Phoenix held a strong lead at halftime, ending on a high note with Monique Akoa Makani's three-pointer just before the break. Satou Sabally added to Phoenix's scoreline with 13 points while Kahleah Copper scored 11 and Sami Whitcomb had ten points alongside seven assists.

The Mercury have already secured their playoff spot and will conclude their regular season against Washington, Connecticut, Los Angeles, and Dallas.