Golf, Glamour, and Great Food Await as DP World India Championship 2025 Tees Off in Delhi Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 18:55 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Oct 13: Golf's biggest names are all set to arrive in the Indian capital as the DP World India Championship 2025 gets underway from October 16-19 at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, promising an unforgettable mix of world-class golf, food, and family entertainment.

Headlined by world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the event will see one of the strongest fields ever assembled in India, featuring a host of Ryder Cup stars, global champions, and top Indian talent. Also Read: DP World India Championship Tickets Soar Past ₹1.35 Lakh for VIP Access

World's Best Players to Battle at Delhi Golf Club

All eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who makes his much-awaited debut in India. The reigning Masters champion and four-time Major winner will be joined by Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, and Europe's captain Luke Donald, who will be returning to competition after his successful leadership role in Rome.

For Indian fans, the event offers a chance to cheer for home favourites Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, and Veer Ahlawat, all ready to test their skills against some of the world's best.

With McIlroy's first appearance in India and an exceptional field of international stars, the Delhi Golf Club is set to host one of the most exciting weeks in Asian golf history.

Experience Golf Like Never Before at the Spectator Village

The Spectator Village will be the beating heart of the tournament - a lively zone designed to offer something for everyone. Blending sport, food, and entertainment, it aims to make the DP World India Championship not just a golf tournament, but a complete weekend experience for families and fans alike.

Food lovers can indulge in a diverse culinary line-up featuring Punjab Grill's North Indian classics, YOUMEE's Asian fusion dishes, Fresco's Italian favourites, Zambar's coastal cuisine, Artfull Bakers' sweet treats, Umamiburg's gourmet burgers, and minus.30 Ice Cream's desserts. Visitors can enjoy shaded picnic zones, beanbags, and an outdoor LED screen broadcasting live tournament action - the perfect setting for a relaxed afternoon.

Interactive Fan Zones and Premium Experiences

Beyond the food and fairways, fans can explore exciting brand activations across the venue. BMW will display its latest luxury models, Emirates will host Polaroid photo booths and giveaways, and Adidas will feature an exclusive merchandise store with limited-edition golf gear.

Golf enthusiasts can test their swing in the DP World Area, which will include a cutting-edge golf simulator and interactive skill challenges inspired by the championship. For those looking beyond golf, there will be cricket and football games, fun photo opportunities, and family-friendly attractions spread across the grounds.

A Celebration of Sport, Community, and Lifestyle

With its mix of top-tier golf, cultural experiences, and entertainment, the DP World India Championship 2025 aims to redefine sporting events in India. Whether you're a golf enthusiast, a foodie, or simply looking for a vibrant weekend outing, this championship promises a festive atmosphere with something for everyone.

As McIlroy, Fleetwood, Hovland, and India's own heroes take center stage at the Delhi Golf Club, fans can look forward to four days of unforgettable action - where world-class sport meets world-class experience.