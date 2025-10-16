More sports Shiv Kapur Laments Absence of SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar; Calls for Coexistence Between IGPL and PGTI By Avinash Sharma Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 0:32 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 15:

New Delhi, Oct 15: Indian golf star Shiv Kapur, one of the most experienced Indian names in the field at the DP World India Championship 2025, reckons the absence of two of India's finest golfers - Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia - is disappointing for fans and in a way dilutes the strength of the home challenge at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

Kapur, a multiple-time Asian Tour winner and someone who's spent a lot of time at the DGC, in an exclusive chat with myKhel said it felt special to be competing again at his home course, where he has already enjoyed success in the past. However, he admitted the field would have been stronger had Bhullar and Chawrasia been able to feature.

"I feel disappointed that SSP is not in the field," Kapur told myKhel on the eve of the $4 million competition, co-sponsored by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). "Gaganjeet is probably, on form, the best Indian golfer in the world this year. But that's how it works when you play on different tours. These are some of the challenges we encounter."

Both Bhullar and Chawrasia, past champions at DGC and flag-bearers for Indian golf internationally, have been unable to feature due to scheduling and affiliation issues between the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and the PGTI - a standoff that has drawn parallels with the LIV vs PGA Tour dispute on the global stage.

Kapur, who himself plays on the IGPL circuit, said he doesn't foresee a quick resolution. "I don't see a resolution, to be honest," he said. "I think there will be two tours that will have to learn to coexist. If there are two tours, there are more opportunities - around 50 players get a chance to play who otherwise wouldn't have. India is a big enough country to have both tours, and let's hope both succeed."

As a Delhi native and a former winner at the DGC, Kapur is among the local favorites this week. Sharing his insights about the course, he revealed that he has been spending time helping international players understand its nuances.

"We had a fun practice round yesterday with Tommy (Fleetwood) and Shane (Lowry)," Kapur said. "They were asking me how I see this golf course and how to play it strategically off the tee. At the end of the day, they're world-class players - they figure it out pretty quickly."

With a redesigned layout and trickier greens, Kapur believes the course now rewards risk-takers. "The new greens force you to be a bit more aggressive off the tee. Earlier, you could lay back and still score, but now you have to take a few more risks."

Kapur also shared an interesting conversation he had with Rory McIlroy in the locker room ahead of the opening round. "Rory said he's going to ease into it - the first two days, you try not to take yourself out of the tournament. Then, come the weekend, you take more chances depending on the situation," Kapur revealed. "It's like cricket - you play differently if you're chasing versus defending a lead."

Currently based in Dubai, Kapur credited his training setup at Claude Harmon's "The Els Club" for keeping him sharp despite recent injury setbacks. "Having great practice facilities and playing with top players like Tommy (Fleetwood) in Dubai helps a lot. When you train with the best, it pushes you to raise your own game," he said.

Despite the challenges Indian golf is facing domestically, Kapur remains optimistic. He believes that the emergence of two strong tours could eventually help broaden the base of professional golfers in India. "It just shows the depth of Indian golf," he said. "We still have 24 of the best Indian golfers in the field this week, and others waiting to break through. I'm sure we'll see Gaganjeet and SSP back next year."