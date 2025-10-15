Golf Star Rory McIlroy Declares Love for India, Hopes to See India-England Test Match in Future

How Many Times East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Faced Each Other in IFA Shield Final? Who Hold the Edge?

New Delhi, Oct 15: For the first time in his illustrious career, Rory McIlroy, the world No. 2 golfer and one of the most recognisable athletes in global sport, has arrived in India - to compete at the $4 million DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

The Northern Irishman's arrival in New Delhi comes at the end of what he calls "a very satisfying year" - one that saw him complete the rarest of feats in golf: the career Grand Slam.

In April this year, McIlroy finally slipped into the green jacket at Augusta National, winning The Masters Tournament in a thrilling sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The victory ended his 11-year major drought and made him the first European male golfer to win all four modern majors.

"I've tried everything to win The Masters," he laughed when asked about rumours that he'd even read The Bhagavad Gita before Augusta. "If I heard they had good ideas on the moon, I'd probably read those, too!"

The win - and the European team's famous Ryder Cup victory in New York under Luke Donald's captaincy - has capped off a remarkable season for the 35-year-old. "To win an away Ryder Cup and do it back-to-back, that was special," said McIlroy, who was once again Europe's emotional core. "I just want people to remember how well we played, not the noise around it."

'Wanted to visit India for a long time'

McIlroy admitted he had long been curious about India - its vibrancy, history, and sporting culture. "It's great to be here," he told reporters at DGC. "India is a country I've wanted to travel to for a long time. The welcome has been incredible and everyone I've met has been wonderful and warm."

Now 18 years into his professional career, McIlroy said he's still motivated by new experiences. "To still be able to do things for the first time - that excites me," he said. "I've watched tournaments on this course on TV for years, and it really lives up to its reputation. I can't wait to play in front of Indian fans this week."

'Love to watch a Test match' - Rory, the cricket fan

Asked what he'd like to do in India beyond golf, McIlroy's answer was instant and unexpected. "I'd love to go and see a cricket game," he grinned. "I'm a bit of a sicko; I love sitting down and watching Test matches. I'll be in Australia later this year when The Ashes are on - I'm really looking forward to that."

He also revealed plans to return to India someday with his family to visit the Taj Mahal and other landmarks. "It's such a big country - there's so much to see. The southwest coast, I hear, is beautiful."

Praises SSP Chawrasia on Delhi Golf Club Query

Known as one of golf's greatest drivers, McIlroy surprised many when he said he wouldn't be pulling out his driver much this week. "The next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi," he joked. "The risk isn't worth the reward here. It's about strategy and placement."

He praised Indian veteran S.S.P. Chawrasia, a multiple European Tour winner with deep ties to DGC. "You can see why S.S.P. has done so well around here - hit it straight, keep it in play, and you can score. If you miss, you're in the jungle."

A more global Rory - and maybe a return to India

McIlroy hinted that the DP World India Championship could become a recurring part of his calendar. "As time goes on, I'd like my schedule to get more international," he said. "I've really enjoyed travelling and playing in front of people I've never played in front of before. This event fits in nicely."

Asked if he could one day return for the Indian Open, McIlroy was realistic but hopeful. "It's tough because of where it falls in the schedule - around March or April when we're gearing up for The Players or The Masters. But I'd love to play DLF one day - that 17th hole looks absolutely mad!"

For McIlroy, this week in Delhi is more than just a tournament - it's an opportunity to engage with a growing golf market and an audience that knows him largely through screens. His warmth, humour, and genuine curiosity about cricket and Indian culture have made him an instant favourite among fans and media alike.

In his own words: "Golf has become quite a big sport here, but hopefully I can help it become even bigger."

As he tees off at Delhi Golf Club, the man who has conquered Augusta and led Europe to Ryder Cup glory now takes on a new challenge - playing for the first time in India, in front of fans eager to witness the world's most complete golfer in action.