English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Haryana to host 2021 Khelo India Youth Games after Tokyo Olympics

By Pti

New Delhi, July 25: Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, the state's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and union sports minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

The Games will be held in Panchkula. The announcement was made via video conference.

"Usually the Khelo India Youth Games take place in January of every year. However, this time owing to the pandemic, we have to postpone it," Rijiju said.

"However, I am sure by the time we host the Games the pandemic will abate and we will be able to host the Games at the same scale, with participation of all states and over 10,000 participants."

Haryana has done well in all three editions of KIYG. While they came second in both 2019 and 2020 editions (200 medals in 2020 and 159 medals in 2019) they won it in 2018 with 102 podium finishes (38 gold, 26 silver, 38 bronze).

"As a state Haryana has always promoted sports in a big way and supported its athletes. Hosting the Khelo India Youth Games in Haryana will only add greater impetus to our commitment towards creating a strong sporting ecosystem," Khattar said.

"Haryana has done very well in the last few editions of Khelo India Youth Games and many of our athletes are already training under the Khelo India Scheme. Panchkula is equipped with the best sporting infrastructure to host a multi-sport event like Khelo India Youth Games and there are enough lodging facilities for the large number of participants who are expected to attend."

Haryana has produced many elite athletes, such as, wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, para-athlete Deepa Malik, athlete Neeraj Chopra, boxer Amit Panghal and shooters Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhakar, Anish Bhanwala, among others, who have represented and won medals for India at international platforms.

Rijiju said, "Haryana already has a very strong sporting culture and has given the country some of its best athletes. I am sure that with the Games being hosted in the state, more and more aspiring athletes from Haryana will be motivated to take up competitive sport.”

More KHELO INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,336,861 | World - 15,931,445
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 20:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue