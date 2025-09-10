France vs Iceland Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

HCL Squash Indian Tour 2 PSA Challenger: Veer Chotrani, Suraj Chand, Akanksha Salunkhe, Tanvi Khanna Advance to Quarterfinals By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Mumbai, Sep 9: Seeded Indian players made their presence felt in style at the HCL Squash Indian Tour 2, a PSA Challenger event, as Veer Chotrani, Suraj Kumar Chand, Akanksha Salunkhe, and Tanvi Khanna stormed into the quarterfinals with commanding performances at the Otters Club in Mumbai on Tuesday (September 9).

Top seed Veer Chotrani, who had received a bye in the opening round, began his campaign strongly by defeating Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 in straight games. His sharp movement and clinical finishing ensured a smooth passage into the last eight.

In another men's encounter, seventh seed Suraj Kumar Chand overpowered Malaysia's Md Hafiz Abdul Harif 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 with an aggressive display of attacking squash.

The Indian women also made their mark, led by second seed Akanksha Salunkhe, who outclassed compatriot Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-6, 11-3 to seal her quarterfinal berth. Meanwhile, sixth seed Tanvi Khanna, runner-up in the first leg at Jaipur last month, showed remarkable grit to come back from two games down against Hong Kong's Bobo Lam. In a thrilling contest, Tanvi held her nerve to win 11-13, 10-12, 11-6, 11-4, 13-11 and stay in the hunt for her maiden title of the season.

The tournament, supported by HCL, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, and the Sports Authority of India, has brought together promising international and domestic talent, with Indian players continuing to impress on home soil. With four homegrown seeds progressing to the quarterfinals, fans can expect high-quality action and a potential Indian dominance in the latter stages of the event.