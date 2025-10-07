More sports Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025: Liz Young Targets Historic Title Defence at ‘Exciting’ DLF Golf & Country Club By Avinash Sharma Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 21:31 [IST]

Gurugram, Oct 7: As the Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO) gears up for its 2025 edition, all eyes are on Liz Young, the reigning champion, who returns to the DLF Golf and Country Club with renewed determination and a keen awareness of how much has changed since her victory.

For Young, the HWIO trophy is more than a trophy-it's a reminder of a high point in her career, one she cherishes each time she sees it. "It's been great to be back here. It's a very good trophy that sits in my lounge, makes me very proud every time I look at it," the 42-year-old said at the press conference.

Her words reflect both humility and the quietly motivational power of a past success-a mental anchor to draw confidence from.

A year of challenge and change

The year has not been without its trials for Young, but she approaches her title defence with optimism grounded in realism. "It's been a challenging year for me but I'm happy to be back here. The course is playing very different to last year. So, we're going to have to play some different shots but I'm really excited to get back out there," said the English - who sits at 112th position on the Order of Merit leaderboard this season.

That adaptability mindset will be central. Young knows that familiarity with a course isn't enough; evolving conditions demand flexibility in shot selection, strategies, and mental composure.

Embracing change on the course

Young's remarks about the shifts in the course design and playing conditions show she's expecting surprises and said: "The course is playing very different to last year... we're going to have to play some different shots."

She seems prepared to re-examine every hole, find new lines, and take more risks if needed. That approach may be key-knowing when to stick to what worked before and when to innovate.

The weight of defending champion status

Returning as a champion carries pressures distinct from chasing a maiden title, but Liz Young's tone suggests she relishes both the challenge and the responsibility. She welcomes being back on course, proud of her defending role, and acknowledges the changes in course conditions while expressing readiness to re-earn success rather than rely on past achievements.

For the English veteran, this week isn't about expecting miracles - it's about embracing the test, staying grounded, and proving once again why she belongs among the elite on the Ladies European Tour. If she ends up winning in 2025, Young would become only the second player ever to win the Hero Women's Indian Open twice and the first to defend her crown since Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum in 2009. That piece of history adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Young's strong mental footing-rooted in her past win yet open to new demands-makes her a compelling presence this week. As contenders like Mimi Rhodes, Shannon Tan, and Sara Kouskova vie for Order of Merit supremacy, Young's fight is different: she defends a title and creates her legacy with wisdom gleaned from both triumph and challenge.