Hero Women's Indian Open 2025: Full Prize Money Breakdown Of $500,000 Purse, Shannon Tan Takes Home $75,000

Gurugram, Oct 12: The Hero Women's Indian Open 2025, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 9-12, carried a total prize purse of US $500,000.
Singapore's Shannon Tan, who claimed a dramatic come-from-behind victory on Sunday, took home the winner's cheque of $75,000, along with 500 Order of Merit (OOM) points on the Ladies European Tour (LET).
The runner-up, England's Alice Hewson, received $45,000, while India's Hitaashee Bakshi, who finished third, earned $30,000 - her biggest payday on the LET so far.
The event featured a total of 65 paid positions, with the prize pool distributed in descending order from 15% of the total purse for the winner to 0.25% for the final spot after the cut.
|Position
|Player
|Country
|Prize (US$)
|Prize (₹ INR)
|1
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|$75,000
|₹66,54,000
|2
|Alice Hewson
|England
|$45,000
|₹39,92,400
|3
|Hitaashee Bakshi
|India
|$30,000
|₹26,61,600
|4
|Pranavi Urs
|India
|$22,500
|₹19,96,200
|5 (T)
|Avani Prashanth / Kelsey Bennett
|India / Australia
|$18,000 each
|₹15,96,960 each
Exchange rate used: 1 USD = ₹88.72 (as of October 12 2025)
England's Alice Hewson looked poised for glory until a costly double bogey on the 18th hole dropped her to 6-under 282, handing her the runner-up spot despite a largely steady round.
India's Hitaashee Bakshi, who led the field for two straight days, struggled on the front nine with four bogeys and a double, eventually finishing third at 5-under 283 after a fighting back nine.
Fellow Indian Pranavi Urs maintained her composure throughout the final day, carding a steady even-par round to claim fourth at 4-under 284, reinforcing her reputation as one of India's most consistent young golfers. Rounding off the top five were Kelsey Bennett of Australia and Avani Prashanth of India, both tied at 3-under 285, displaying grit and shot-making finesse to stay in contention till the final stretch.
|Pos
|Player
|Country
|Score
|Prize (US$)
|Prize (₹ INR)
|OOM Points
|1
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|-7 (281)
|$75,000
|₹6,654,000
|500
|2
|Alice Hewson
|England
|-6 (282)
|$45,000
|₹3,992,400
|320
|3
|Hitaashee Bakshi
|India
|-5 (283)
|$30,000
|₹2,661,600
|230
|4
|Pranavi Urs
|India
|-4 (284)
|$22,500
|₹1,996,200
|180
|5
|Kelsey Bennett
|Australia
|-3 (285)
|$18,000
|₹1,596,960
|132.50
|5 (T)
|Avani Prashanth
|India
|-3 (285)
|$18,000
|₹1,596,960
|132.50
|7
|Anna Foster
|Ireland
|-2 (286)
|$12,067.64
|₹1,070,198
|100
|8
|Leonie Harm
|Germany
|-1 (287)
|$10,747.68
|₹953,221
|90
|9
|Lisa Pettersson
|Sweden
|Par (288)
|$10,343.69
|₹917,794
|80
|10
|Luna Sobrón Galmes
|Spain
|+1 (289)
|$9,481.71
|₹841,039
|71
|10 (T)
|Verena Gimmy
|Germany
|+1 (289)
|$9,481.71
|₹841,039
|71
|10 (T)
|Vani Kapoor
|India
|+1 (289)
|$9,481.71
|₹841,039
|71
|13 (T)
|Alessia Nobilio
|Italy
|+2 (290)
|$8,404.25
|₹745,574
|58.5
|13 (T)
|Linda Wessberg
|Sweden
|+2 (290)
|$8,404.25
|₹745,574
|58.5
|15 (T)
|Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
|Australia
|+3 (291)
|$7,434.53
|₹659,561
|51
|15 (T)
|Sanna Nuutinen
|Finland
|+3 (291)
|$7,434.53
|₹659,561
|51
|15 (T)
|Dorthea Forbrigd
|Norway
|+3 (291)
|$7,434.53
|₹659,561
|51
|15 (T)
|Mimi Rhodes
|England
|+3 (291)
|$7,434.53
|₹659,561
|51
|15 (T)
|Zara Anand (a)
|India (Amateur)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|20 (T)
|Emma Grechi
|France
|+5 (293)
|$6,395.85
|₹567,170
|41
|20 (T)
|Elina Nummenpaa
|Finland
|+5 (293)
|$6,395.85
|₹567,170
|41
|20 (T)
|Chiara Tamburlini
|Switzerland
|+5 (293)
|$6,395.85
|₹567,170
|41
|20 (T)
|Amandeep (Amadea) Oraal
|India
|+5 (293)
|$6,395.85
|₹567,170
|41
|20 (T)
|Kajsa Arwefjäll
|Sweden
|+5 (293)
|$6,395.85
|₹567,170
|41
|25 (T)
|Liz Young
|England
|+6 (294)
|$5,128.75
|₹454,875
|31
|25 (T)
|Kelsey Macdonald
|Scotland
|+6 (294)
|$5,128.75
|₹454,875
|31
|25 (T)
|Momoka Kobori
|New Zealand
|+6 (294)
|$5,128.75
|₹454,875
|31
|25 (T)
|Anna Zanusso
|Italy
|+6 (294)
|$5,128.75
|₹454,875
|31
|25 (T)
|Klara Davidson Spilková
|Czech Republic
|+6 (294)
|$5,128.75
|₹454,875
|31
|30 (T)
|Annabel Wilson
|Northern Ireland
|+7 (295)
|$4,051.28
|₹359,356
|23.5
|30 (T)
|Lydia Hall
|Wales
|+7 (295)
|$4,051.28
|₹359,356
|23.5
|30 (T)
|Natacha Hølst Husted
|Denmark
|+7 (295)
|$4,051.28
|₹359,356
|23.5
|30 (T)
|Marianne Skarpnord
|Norway
|+7 (295)
|$4,051.28
|₹359,356
|23.5
|34 (T)
|Sarah Schober
|Austria
|+8 (296)
|$3,383.25
|₹300,232
|19.5
|34 (T)
|Tereza Melecká
|Czech Republic
|+8 (296)
|$3,383.25
|₹300,232
|19.5
|34 (T)
|Sara Byrne
|Ireland
|+8 (296)
|$3,383.25
|₹300,232
|19.5
|34 (T)
|Ayaka Uehara
|Japan
|+8 (296)
|$3,383.25
|₹300,232
|19.5
|34 (T)
|Anne-Charlotte Mora
|France
|+8 (296)
|$3,383.25
|₹300,232
|19.5
|38 (T)
|Sofie Bringner
|Sweden
|+9 (297)
|$2,930.71
|₹259,991
|16
|38 (T)
|Amy Taylor
|England
|+9 (297)
|$2,930.71
|₹259,991
|16
|41 (T)
|Celina Sattelkau
|Germany
|+10 (298)
|$2,499.73
|₹221,746
|12.5
|41 (T)
|Sara Kouskova
|Czech Republic
|+10 (298)
|$2,499.73
|₹221,746
|12.5
|41 (T)
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|Argentina
|+10 (298)
|$2,499.73
|₹221,746
|12.5
|41 (T)
|Diksha Dagar
|India
|+10 (298)
|$2,499.73
|₹221,746
|12.5
|45 (T)
|Trichat Cheenglab
|Thailand
|+11 (299)
|$2,140.57
|₹189,888
|10
|45 (T)
|Eleanor Givens
|England
|+11 (299)
|$2,140.57
|₹189,888
|10
|45 (T)
|Camille Chevalier
|France
|+11 (299)
|$2,140.57
|₹189,888
|10
|48 (T)
|Ridhima Dilawari
|India
|+12 (300)
|$2,004.09
|₹177,931
|8.25
|48 (T)
|Romy Meekers
|Netherlands
|+12 (300)
|$2,004.09
|₹177,931
|8.25
|50 (T)
|Canice Screene
|Ireland
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|50 (T)
|Emie Peronnin
|France
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|50 (T)
|Alexandra Swayne
|ISV
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|50 (T)
|Jasmine Shekar
|India
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|50 (T)
|Esme Hamilton
|England
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|50 (T)
|Agathe Sauzon
|France
|+13 (301)
|$1,759.86
|₹156,132
|6.25
|56 (T)
|Jahanvi Bakshi
|India
|+15 (303)
|$1,465.36
|₹129,992
|4.6
|56 (T)
|Annabel Fuller
|England
|+15 (303)
|$1,465.36
|₹129,992
|4.6
|56 (T)
|Lorna McClymont
|Scotland
|+15 (303)
|$1,465.36
|₹129,992
|4.6
|59 (T)
|Harang Lee
|Spain
|+16 (304)
|$1,314.51
|₹116,602
|3.9
|59 (T)
|Maha Haddioui
|Morocco
|+16 (304)
|$1,314.51
|₹116,602
|3.9
|59 (T)
|Ivesa Malik
|India
|+16 (304)
|$1,314.51
|₹116,602
|3.9
|62 (T)
|Meghan Maclaren
|England
|+16 (304)
|$1,314.51
|₹116,602
|3.9
|63
|Alyssa Algeza
|Singapore
|+17 (305)
|$1,206.76
|₹107,020
|3.4
|64
|Laura Beveridge
|Scotland
|+18 (306)
|$1,142.12
|₹101,342
|3.1
|64 (T)
|Dorota Zalewska
|Poland
|+18 (306)
|$1,142.12
|₹101,342
|3.1
|66
|Marta Sanz Barrio
|Spain
|+20 (308)
|$1,077.47
|₹95,642
|2.8
|67
|Durga Nitur
|India
|+21 (309)
|$1,034.37
|₹91,777
|2.6
|68
|Ariane Klotz
|France
|+22 (310)
|$991.27
|₹87,955
|2.4
|69
|Marta Martin
|Spain
|+23 (311)
|$948.17
|₹84,114
|2.2
|70
|Shweta Mansingh
|USA
|+39 (327)
|$905.07
|₹80,338
|1.8
The Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 once again underscored India's growing stature in women's golf - with a significant prize pool, a competitive international field, and an increasingly high standard of play that continues to inspire the next generation of golfers across Asia.