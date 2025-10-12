Singapore's Shannon Tan produces stunning comeback at Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 as India's Hitaashee Bakshi Misses Out on Home Glory

Which Franchise T20 Leagues can Virat Kohli play Immediately if he retires from IPL?

More sports Hero Women's Indian Open 2025: Full Prize Money Breakdown Of $500,000 Purse, Shannon Tan Takes Home $75,000 By MyKhel Staff Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 20:30 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gurugram, Oct 12: The Hero Women's Indian Open 2025, held at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 9-12, carried a total prize purse of US $500,000.

Singapore's Shannon Tan, who claimed a dramatic come-from-behind victory on Sunday, took home the winner's cheque of $75,000, along with 500 Order of Merit (OOM) points on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The runner-up, England's Alice Hewson, received $45,000, while India's Hitaashee Bakshi, who finished third, earned $30,000 - her biggest payday on the LET so far.

The event featured a total of 65 paid positions, with the prize pool distributed in descending order from 15% of the total purse for the winner to 0.25% for the final spot after the cut.

Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 - Top 5 Prize Money (USD & INR) Position Player Country Prize (US$) Prize (₹ INR) 1 Shannon Tan Singapore $75,000 ₹66,54,000 2 Alice Hewson England $45,000 ₹39,92,400 3 Hitaashee Bakshi India $30,000 ₹26,61,600 4 Pranavi Urs India $22,500 ₹19,96,200 5 (T) Avani Prashanth / Kelsey Bennett India / Australia $18,000 each ₹15,96,960 each

Exchange rate used: 1 USD = ₹88.72 (as of October 12 2025)

England's Alice Hewson looked poised for glory until a costly double bogey on the 18th hole dropped her to 6-under 282, handing her the runner-up spot despite a largely steady round.

India's Hitaashee Bakshi, who led the field for two straight days, struggled on the front nine with four bogeys and a double, eventually finishing third at 5-under 283 after a fighting back nine.

Fellow Indian Pranavi Urs maintained her composure throughout the final day, carding a steady even-par round to claim fourth at 4-under 284, reinforcing her reputation as one of India's most consistent young golfers. Rounding off the top five were Kelsey Bennett of Australia and Avani Prashanth of India, both tied at 3-under 285, displaying grit and shot-making finesse to stay in contention till the final stretch.

Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025 — Final Results & Prize Money (USD & INR) Pos Player Country Score Prize (US$) Prize (₹ INR) OOM Points 1 Shannon Tan Singapore -7 (281) $75,000 ₹6,654,000 500 2 Alice Hewson England -6 (282) $45,000 ₹3,992,400 320 3 Hitaashee Bakshi India -5 (283) $30,000 ₹2,661,600 230 4 Pranavi Urs India -4 (284) $22,500 ₹1,996,200 180 5 Kelsey Bennett Australia -3 (285) $18,000 ₹1,596,960 132.50 5 (T) Avani Prashanth India -3 (285) $18,000 ₹1,596,960 132.50 7 Anna Foster Ireland -2 (286) $12,067.64 ₹1,070,198 100 8 Leonie Harm Germany -1 (287) $10,747.68 ₹953,221 90 9 Lisa Pettersson Sweden Par (288) $10,343.69 ₹917,794 80 10 Luna Sobrón Galmes Spain +1 (289) $9,481.71 ₹841,039 71 10 (T) Verena Gimmy Germany +1 (289) $9,481.71 ₹841,039 71 10 (T) Vani Kapoor India +1 (289) $9,481.71 ₹841,039 71 13 (T) Alessia Nobilio Italy +2 (290) $8,404.25 ₹745,574 58.5 13 (T) Linda Wessberg Sweden +2 (290) $8,404.25 ₹745,574 58.5 15 (T) Maddison Hinson-Tolchard Australia +3 (291) $7,434.53 ₹659,561 51 15 (T) Sanna Nuutinen Finland +3 (291) $7,434.53 ₹659,561 51 15 (T) Dorthea Forbrigd Norway +3 (291) $7,434.53 ₹659,561 51 15 (T) Mimi Rhodes England +3 (291) $7,434.53 ₹659,561 51 15 (T) Zara Anand (a) India (Amateur) — — — — 20 (T) Emma Grechi France +5 (293) $6,395.85 ₹567,170 41 20 (T) Elina Nummenpaa Finland +5 (293) $6,395.85 ₹567,170 41 20 (T) Chiara Tamburlini Switzerland +5 (293) $6,395.85 ₹567,170 41 20 (T) Amandeep (Amadea) Oraal India +5 (293) $6,395.85 ₹567,170 41 20 (T) Kajsa Arwefjäll Sweden +5 (293) $6,395.85 ₹567,170 41 25 (T) Liz Young England +6 (294) $5,128.75 ₹454,875 31 25 (T) Kelsey Macdonald Scotland +6 (294) $5,128.75 ₹454,875 31 25 (T) Momoka Kobori New Zealand +6 (294) $5,128.75 ₹454,875 31 25 (T) Anna Zanusso Italy +6 (294) $5,128.75 ₹454,875 31 25 (T) Klara Davidson Spilková Czech Republic +6 (294) $5,128.75 ₹454,875 31 30 (T) Annabel Wilson Northern Ireland +7 (295) $4,051.28 ₹359,356 23.5 30 (T) Lydia Hall Wales +7 (295) $4,051.28 ₹359,356 23.5 30 (T) Natacha Hølst Husted Denmark +7 (295) $4,051.28 ₹359,356 23.5 30 (T) Marianne Skarpnord Norway +7 (295) $4,051.28 ₹359,356 23.5 34 (T) Sarah Schober Austria +8 (296) $3,383.25 ₹300,232 19.5 34 (T) Tereza Melecká Czech Republic +8 (296) $3,383.25 ₹300,232 19.5 34 (T) Sara Byrne Ireland +8 (296) $3,383.25 ₹300,232 19.5 34 (T) Ayaka Uehara Japan +8 (296) $3,383.25 ₹300,232 19.5 34 (T) Anne-Charlotte Mora France +8 (296) $3,383.25 ₹300,232 19.5 38 (T) Sofie Bringner Sweden +9 (297) $2,930.71 ₹259,991 16 38 (T) Amy Taylor England +9 (297) $2,930.71 ₹259,991 16 41 (T) Celina Sattelkau Germany +10 (298) $2,499.73 ₹221,746 12.5 41 (T) Sara Kouskova Czech Republic +10 (298) $2,499.73 ₹221,746 12.5 41 (T) Magdalena Simmermacher Argentina +10 (298) $2,499.73 ₹221,746 12.5 41 (T) Diksha Dagar India +10 (298) $2,499.73 ₹221,746 12.5 45 (T) Trichat Cheenglab Thailand +11 (299) $2,140.57 ₹189,888 10 45 (T) Eleanor Givens England +11 (299) $2,140.57 ₹189,888 10 45 (T) Camille Chevalier France +11 (299) $2,140.57 ₹189,888 10 48 (T) Ridhima Dilawari India +12 (300) $2,004.09 ₹177,931 8.25 48 (T) Romy Meekers Netherlands +12 (300) $2,004.09 ₹177,931 8.25 50 (T) Canice Screene Ireland +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 50 (T) Emie Peronnin France +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 50 (T) Alexandra Swayne ISV +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 50 (T) Jasmine Shekar India +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 50 (T) Esme Hamilton England +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 50 (T) Agathe Sauzon France +13 (301) $1,759.86 ₹156,132 6.25 56 (T) Jahanvi Bakshi India +15 (303) $1,465.36 ₹129,992 4.6 56 (T) Annabel Fuller England +15 (303) $1,465.36 ₹129,992 4.6 56 (T) Lorna McClymont Scotland +15 (303) $1,465.36 ₹129,992 4.6 59 (T) Harang Lee Spain +16 (304) $1,314.51 ₹116,602 3.9 59 (T) Maha Haddioui Morocco +16 (304) $1,314.51 ₹116,602 3.9 59 (T) Ivesa Malik India +16 (304) $1,314.51 ₹116,602 3.9 62 (T) Meghan Maclaren England +16 (304) $1,314.51 ₹116,602 3.9 63 Alyssa Algeza Singapore +17 (305) $1,206.76 ₹107,020 3.4 64 Laura Beveridge Scotland +18 (306) $1,142.12 ₹101,342 3.1 64 (T) Dorota Zalewska Poland +18 (306) $1,142.12 ₹101,342 3.1 66 Marta Sanz Barrio Spain +20 (308) $1,077.47 ₹95,642 2.8 67 Durga Nitur India +21 (309) $1,034.37 ₹91,777 2.6 68 Ariane Klotz France +22 (310) $991.27 ₹87,955 2.4 69 Marta Martin Spain +23 (311) $948.17 ₹84,114 2.2 70 Shweta Mansingh USA +39 (327) $905.07 ₹80,338 1.8

The Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 once again underscored India's growing stature in women's golf - with a significant prize pool, a competitive international field, and an increasingly high standard of play that continues to inspire the next generation of golfers across Asia.