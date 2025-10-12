Why is Virat Kohli rumoured for IPL retirement? What are the Main Reasons behind the decision?

Singapore's Shannon Tan produces stunning comeback at Hero Women's Indian Open 2025 as India's Hitaashee Bakshi Misses Out on Home Glory

Gurugram, Oct 12: In one of the most dramatic finales in the history of the Hero Women's Indian Open, Singapore's Shannon Tan delivered a flawless and fearless final-round performance to clinch her maiden title at the DLF Golf and Country Club on Sunday (October 12).

The 21-year-old shot a magnificent 5-under 67 in the final round to finish at 7-under 281 at the challenging Gary Player Course, completing a stunning comeback to lift her first Indian Open title and her second victory of the 2025 Ladies European Tour (LET) season.

The victory also marks a major achievement in Tan's blossoming career, propelling her to the top of the LET Order of Merit standings and making her one of Asia's most promising young golfers on the global stage.

The comeback story: From fourth to first

Tan began the final round five shots off the lead, tied fourth at 2-under alongside India's Avani Prashanth, Australia's Kelsey Bennett, and Sweden's Lisa Pettersson. Starting the day behind overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi (9-under) and England's Alice Hewson (6-under), the Singaporean played with measured aggression - hitting fairways, sinking crucial putts, and maintaining composure throughout.

She turned in 34 after a front nine featuring three birdies and one bogey, before shifting gears on the back nine. Tan produced another faultless run with birdies on the 10th, 13th, and 17th, while avoiding mistakes where others faltered.

Her approach shot on the 17th - that landed within six feet - and the subsequent birdie putt proved to be the turning point of the day. She followed it up with a nerveless par on the 18th to complete a superb round of 67.

Tan: "I am still in shock"

A visibly emotional Shannon Tan said after her breakthrough win, "I'm still in shock, but when I was at the 18th, I thought I had to play a birdie to force a playoff. I didn't really know what was going on in the group behind me until maybe hole 15, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm not too bad.' Knowing the closing holes can be quite challenging, I just told myself to keep playing my own game and try to give myself more chances."

Reflecting on the turning point of her round, she said: "The birdie that I made on hole 17 - that was great. I think that probably might have been one of the turning points out there, and then what happened in the end was just unbelievable."

Tan, who finished runner-up at the same event last year, spoke fondly about her comfort with the DLF course: "I think I've got somewhat an advantage here, it being a ball-striker's course and me being a ball striker myself. I know I've got an edge, and I just tell myself to hit fairways, hit peaks, and if the putts drop, then I know I'm going to be up there."

Alice Hewson's heartbreak on the 18th

England's Alice Hewson, who had led much of the final day with precise and disciplined golf, suffered heartbreak on the final hole. Needing just a par on the 18th to secure victory, she saw her tee shot go out of bounds, leading to a double bogey that cost her two strokes - and the title.

Her final-round even-par 72 left her one shot behind Tan at 6-under 282, and though she managed to stay composed during the post-match interaction, the disappointment was visible. The 28-year-old had posted a 9-under after 17 holes before the fatal error on the closing stretch undid her efforts.

Hitaashee Bakshi's title hopes fade after rough start

India's Hitaashee Bakshi, who had thrilled the home crowd with her fearless play all week, could not hold her nerve on the final day. Starting with a two-shot lead, the 21-year-old local favourite stumbled on the front nine, carding four bogeys and one double bogey to shoot 40 on the front.

Despite steadying herself on the back nine, Bakshi finished with a 4-over 76, ending third at 5-under 283. "It was a tough day. I just couldn't find the rhythm early on. But I'll take the positives," she said later.

Indian challenge: Pranavi and Avani impress

India's golf fans had plenty to cheer for despite missing out on a home champion.

Pranavi Urs finished a respectable fourth at 4-under 284, carding an even-par 72 on Sunday, while Avani Prashanth showcased consistency with a 1-under 71 to end tied-fifth at 3-under 285 alongside Australia's Kelsey Bennett.

Both young Indian stars continue to show promise, further strengthening India's representation in international women's golf.

Tan's growth and future ambitions

For Shannon Tan, this victory represents both vindication and momentum. The Singaporean had turned professional in 2024 after a stellar amateur career and has since quickly adapted to life on tour. Sunday's triumph, coming less than a year after her debut season, highlights her steady rise among the sport's elite.

"Last year, I came so close, and it's special to come back and win it now. I've worked hard on staying calm under pressure - just playing my game and not worrying about others," she said. "This win gives me huge confidence. The LET has been an incredible experience for me, and being on top of the Order of Merit feels surreal."

With her calm demeanor, precise shot-making, and fearless approach, Tan has already established herself as one of the most exciting young players in Asia.