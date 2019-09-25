English
IBSF World Team Snooker Championship: Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta clinch the men's World Team Championship title

By
Bengaluru, Sept. 25: Title number 23! Pankaj Advani has added another gold medal to his World championship count as Advani and teammate Aditya Mehta emerged champions in the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship on Wednesday (September 25).

IBSF World Billiards Championship: World title no. 22 for Pankaj Advani

While Advani has taken his world gold championship tally to a whopping 23, it is Mehta's first-ever world title. The Indian duo outclassed the Thai team, comprising of C Pongsakorn and D Poramin on Wednesday to lift the World title in Mandalay.

Earlier, after the Indians endured a gruelling quarterfinal win over Hong Kong, they went on to win their semifinals comfortably. In the semifinals the Indian pair had defeated Thai pair Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon and Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn.

The Indian got the better of their Thai opponents, defeating them 4-1, and entering the finals. They played the finals on the same day. India's Golden Boy Advani had just secured his 22nd world title a couple of weeks back at the same destination, when he won the IBSF World Billiards Championship.

The Indian team defeated the Thai team 5-2, to clinch the World Team Snooker Championship title.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
