IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2019 gets a record 17,500 entries

This is a quantum jump of over 10 per cent from last year's participation, with runners from across the city registering for the half marathon, which will start from and conclude at BKC's Jio Garden. Organised by NEB Sports, the half marathon has been certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), in association with AFI (Athletics Federation of India).

The grueling and high-profile 21 km run will start at 5.15 am, followed by the Timed 10k Run at 6.10 am and the 5k Fun Run at 8.15 am.

"I am delighted to see the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon grow by leaps and bounds every year. There are inspiring stories I witness every year, of how running has helped transform individuals to become better versions of themselves. India is on the right path to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, and events like these have a huge part to play in encouraging people to step out and #KeepMoving," Sachin Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador, IDBI Federal Life Insurance said.

IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon has carved a special niche for itself, with members of the Armed Forces and the Police patronising it every year. This year, over 3,500 highly-trained runners from the men and women in uniform will be taking part. Out of the 17,500 runners, close to 4,500 are women, while 1,500 runners are participating through corporates, underlining the growing importance of running in India. Heart-warmingly, six special runners are also in the fray and each is determined to give the field a run for their money.

Among notable partnerships, IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon has tied up with a couple of NGOs - Apnalaya and Greensole. Apnalaya is a non-profit organisation that works with marginalized people in the highly under-served slums in Mumbai. Greensole, on the other hand, is inviting runners to donate their used shoes at the Marathon Expo. They will refurbish these shoes and share them with under-privileged runners. Additionally, 12 visually-impaired 'Acupressure Therapists' from Kanchan Kaya will provide relief to the runners post the race.

"As the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon grows in stature every year, we have attempted to bring in a new dimension this year by ensuring it is a green run. The aid stations will offer water and energy drinks in reusable cups rather than plastic bottles and we also encourage our runners to carry their own reusable water bottles," Karthik Raman, Chief Marketing Officer, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, said. "Additionally we have tied up with Green Sole to provide refurbished and recycled shoes to deserving runners who cannot afford expensive footwear," he added.

Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director said, "This is a perfect time for the half marathon and we have done our best to prepare the route and facilities to ensure that the runners will enjoy the race. We wish all the runners the very best during their final preparations and we are confident to see some good timings this year."

Source: Media Release