India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List

The Commonwealth Games has been held once in four years since it's inception in 1930. However, the games were cancelled in 1942 and 1946 because of the Second World War.

India has competed at the Commonwealth Games in all but four edition - the inaugural edition in 1930, fourth edition in 1950, seventh edition in 1962 and then the thirteenth edition in 1986.

Since their first appearance in 1930, where they won a single bronze, India has won a medal in all but two editions they have competed in, the 1938 and 1954 editions.

India has won a total of 503 medals, including 181 golds and are fourth in overall medals tally behind leaders Australia, second-placed England and third-placed Canada.

The CWG has so far been hosted by 18 different cities of the Commonwealth of Nations. And India has hosted one edition in 2010, when they finished 2nd and had the best-ever haul of 102 medals including 38 golds.

India has won their most medals in Shooting followed by Weightlifting and Wrestling. Indian shooters have so far won 135 medals, including 63 golds and 44 silvers.

Here is a look at India performance, medal tally and gold medal winners list at the Commonwealth Games so far:

India performance and medals won at every CWG Year Host City Gold Silver Bronze Total Final Position 2018 Gold Coast, Australia 26 20 20 66 3rd 2014 Glasgow, Scotland 15 30 19 64 5th 2010 New Delhi, India 38 27 36 101 2nd 2006 Melbourne, Australia 22 17 11 50 4th 2002 Manchester, England 30 22 17 69 4th 1998 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 7 10 8 25 7th 1994 Victoria, Canada 6 11 7 24 6th 1990 Auckland, New Zealand 13 8 11 32 5th 1986 Edinburgh, Scotland did not participate 1982 Brisbane, Australia 5 8 3 16 6th 1978 Edmonton, Canada 5 4 6 15 6th 1974 Christchurch, New Zealand 4 8 3 15 6th 1970 Edinburgh, Scotland 5 3 4 12 6th 1966 Kingston, Jamaica 3 4 3 10 8th 1962 Perth, Australia did not participate 1958 Cardiff, Wales 2 1 0 3 8th 1954 Vancouver, Canada 0 0 0 0 - 1950 Auckland, New Zealand did not participate 1938 Sydney, Australia 0 0 0 0 - 1934 London, England 0 0 1 1 12th 1930 Hamilton, Canada did not participate Sport-wise medals won by India at CWG Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 63 44 28 135 Weightlifting 43 48 34 125 Wrestling 43 37 22 102 Boxing 8 12 17 37 Badminton 7 7 11 25 Table tennis 6 4 10 20 Athletics 5 10 13 28 Archery 3 1 4 8 Hockey 1 3 0 4 Squash 1 2 0 3 Tennis 1 1 2 4 Judo 0 3 5 8 Gymnastics 0 1 2 3 Swimming 0 0 1 1 Indian CWG gold medallists Year Medallist(s) Sport Event 2018 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's Javelin Throw 2018 Saina Nehwal Badminton Women's Singles 2018 Team India Badminton Mixed Team 2018 Gaurav Solanki Boxing Men's 52kg 2018 Vikas Krishan Boxing Men's 75kg 2018 MC Mary Kom Boxing Women's 45-48kg 2018 Jitu Rai Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol 2018 Anish Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol 2018 Sanjeev Rajput Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions 2018 Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol 2018 Heena Sidhu Shooting Women's 25m Pistol 2018 Tejaswini Sawant Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions 2018 Shreyasi Singh Shooting Women's Double Trap 2018 Manika Batra Table Tennis Women's Singles 2018 Team India Table Tennis Men's Team 2018 Team India Table Tennis Women's Team 2018 Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Weightlifting Men's 77kg 2018 Venkat Rahul Ragala Weightlifting Men's 85kg 2018 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 48kg 2018 Sanjita Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg 2018 Punam Yadav Weightlifting Women's 69kg 2018 Sumit Wrestling Men's Freestyle 125 kg 2018 Rahul Aware Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg 2018 Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65 kg 2018 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74 kg 2018 Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50 kg 2014 Vikas Gowda Athletics Men's Discus Throw 2014 Parupalli Kashyap Badminton Men's Singles 2014 Abhinav Bindra Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle 2014 Apurvi Chandela Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle 2014 Rahi Sarnobat Shooting Women's 25m Air Pistol 2014 Jitu Rai Shooting Men's 50m Pistol 2014 Team India Squash Women's Doubles 2014 Sanjita Chanu Weightlifting Women's 48kg 2014 Sukhen Dey Weightlifting Men's 56kg 2014 Sathish Sivalingam Weightlifting Men's 77kg 2014 Babita Kumari Wrestling Women's 55kg 2014 Amit Amit Kumar Wrestling Men's 57kg 2014 Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Men's 65kg 2014 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's 74kg 2010 Rahul Banerjee Archery Men's Individual Recurve 2010 Deepika Kumari Archery Women's Individual Recurve 2010 Team India Archery Women's Team Recurve 2010 Team India Athletics Women's 4x400m Relay 2010 Krishna Poonia Athletics Women's Discus Throw 2010 Team India Badminton Women's Doubles 2010 Saina Nehwal Badminton Women's Singles 2010 Suranjoy Singh Boxing Men's 52kg 2010 Manoj Kumar Boxing Men's 64kg 2010 Paramjeet Samota Boxing Men's +91kg 2010 Omkar Singh Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol 2010 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair) 2010 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol (Pair) 2010 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle 2010 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair) 2010 Vijay Kumar Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol 2010 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair) 2010 Anisa Sayyed Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol 2010 Team India Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair) 2010 Omkar Singh Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol 2010 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position 2010 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair) 2010 Harpreet Singh Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol 2010 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair) 2010 Team India Table Tennis Men's Doubles 2010 Team India Table Tennis Women's Team 2010 Somdev Devvarman Tennis Men's Singles 2010 Renu Bala Chanu Weightlifting Women's 58kg 2010 Ravi Kumar Katulu Weightlifting Men's 69kg 2010 Geeta Phogat Wrestling Women's Freestyle 55kg 2010 Alka Tomar Wrestling Women's Freestyle 59kg 2010 Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Men's Freestyle 60kg 2010 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 66kg 2010 Anita Wrestling Women's Freestyle 67kg 2010 Narsingh Pancham Yadav Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg 2010 Rajender Kumar Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 55kg 2010 Ravinder Singh Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 60kg 2010 Sanjay Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 74kg 2010 Anil Kumar Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 96kg 2006 Akhil Kumar Boxing Men's 54kg 2006 Samaresh Jung Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol 2006 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair) 2006 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle 2006 Tejaswini Sawant Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle 2006 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair) 2006 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair) 2006 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair) 2006 Team India Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair) 2006 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair) 2006 Samaresh Jung Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol 2006 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position 2006 Anuja Jung Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position 2006 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair) 2006 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair) 2006 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting Men's Double Trap 2006 Vijay Kumar Shooting Men's Rapid Fire Pistol 2006 Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Men's Singles 2006 Team India Table Tennis Men's Team 2006 Geeta Rani Weightlifting Women's +75kg 2006 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg 2006 Yumnam Chanu Weightlifting Women's 58kg 2002 Mohammed Ali Qamar Boxing Men's 48kg 2002 Team India Hockey Women's Hockey 2002 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle 2002 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair) 2002 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair) 2002 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair) 2002 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol 2002 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair) 2002 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol (Pair) 2002 Charan Singh Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position 2002 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position 2002 Team India Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair) 2002 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol 2002 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair) 2002 Rajyavardhan Singh Shooting Men's Double Trap 2002 Team India Shooting Men's Double Trap (Pair) 2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Clean and Jerk 2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Combined 2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Snatch 2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Clean and Jerk 2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Combined 2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Snatch 2002 Pratima Kumari Weightlifting Women's 63kg Clean and Jerk 2002 Pratima Kumari Weightlifting Women's 63kg Combined 2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting Women's 75kg Clean and Jerk 2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting Women's 75kg Combined 2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting 75kg Snatch 2002 Palwinder Singh Cheema Wrestling Men's Freestyle 120kg 2002 Krishnan Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 55kg 2002 Ramesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 66kg 1998 Roopa Unnikrishnan Shooting Women's 50m Rifle Prone 1998 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol 1998 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair) 1998 Team India Shooting Men's Trap (Pair) 1998 Dharmaraj Wilson Weightlifting Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk 1998 Arumugam K. Pandian Weightlifting Men's 56kg Combined 1998 Satheesha Rai Weightlifting Men's 77kg Snatch 1994 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol 1994 Team India Shooting Centre Fire Pistol (Pair) 1994 Mansher Singh Shooting Men's Clay Pigeon Trap 1994 Badathala Adisekhar Weightlifting Men's 54kg Clean and Jerk 1994 Badathala Adisekhar Weightlifting Men's 54kg Combined 1994 Murgesan Veerasamy Weightlifting Men's 54kg Snatch 1990 Ashok Pandit Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol 1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Clean and Jerk 1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Combined 1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Snatch 1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk 1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Combined 1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Snatch 1990 Parvesh Chander Sharma Weightlifting Men's 60kg Clean and Jerk 1990 Parvesh Chander Sharma Weightlifting Men's 60kg Combined 1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Clean and Jerk 1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Combined 1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Snatch 1990 Karnadhar Mondal Weightlifting Men's 75kg Snatch 1982 Syed Modi Badminton Men's Singles 1982 Ram Chander Sarang Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg 1982 Mahabir Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg 1982 Jagminder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg 1982 Rajinder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg 1978 Prakash Padukone Badminton Men's Singles 1978 Ekambaraim Karunakaran Weightlifting Men's 52kg Combined 1978 Ashok Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg 1978 Satvir Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg 1978 Rajinder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg 1974 Sudesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg 1974 Prem Nath Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg 1974 Jagrup Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg 1974 Raghunath Pewar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg 1970 Ved Prakash Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg 1970 Sudesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg 1970 Udey Chand Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg 1970 Mukhtiar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg 1970 Harish Chandra Rajindra Wrestling Men's Freestyle 82kg 1966 Bhim Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 100kg 1966 Bishambar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg 1966 Mukhtiar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg 1958 Milkha Singh Athletics Men's 440 Yard 1958 Lila Ram Wrestling Men's Freestyle 100kg