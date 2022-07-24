India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List

The
Commonwealth
Games
has
been
held
once
in
four
years
since
it's
inception
in
1930.
However,
the
games
were
cancelled
in
1942
and
1946
because
of
the
Second
World
War.
India
has
competed
at
the
Commonwealth
Games
in
all
but
four
edition
-
the
inaugural
edition
in
1930,
fourth
edition
in
1950,
seventh
edition
in
1962
and
then
the
thirteenth
edition
in
1986.
Since
their
first
appearance
in
1930,
where
they
won
a
single
bronze,
India
has
won
a
medal
in
all
but
two
editions
they
have
competed
in,
the
1938
and
1954
editions.
Birmingham
2022:
10
things
to
know
about
India
at
Commonwealth
Games
India
has
won
a
total
of
503
medals,
including
181
golds
and
are
fourth
in
overall
medals
tally
behind
leaders
Australia,
second-placed
England
and
third-placed
Canada.
The
CWG
has
so
far
been
hosted
by
18
different
cities
of
the
Commonwealth
of
Nations.
And
India
has
hosted
one
edition
in
2010,
when
they
finished
2nd
and
had
the
best-ever
haul
of
102
medals
including
38
golds.
India
has
won
their
most
medals
in
Shooting
followed
by
Weightlifting
and
Wrestling.
Indian
shooters
have
so
far
won
135
medals,
including
63
golds
and
44
silvers.
Here
is
a
look
at
India
performance,
medal
tally
and
gold
medal
winners
list
at
the
Commonwealth
Games
so
far:
India
performance
and
medals
won
at
every
CWG
|
Year
|
Host
City
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Final
Position
|
2018
|
Gold
Coast,
Australia
|
26
|
20
|
20
|
66
|
3rd
|
2014
|
Glasgow,
Scotland
|
15
|
30
|
19
|
64
|
5th
|
2010
|
New
Delhi,
India
|
38
|
27
|
36
|
101
|
2nd
|
2006
|
Melbourne,
Australia
|
22
|
17
|
11
|
50
|
4th
|
2002
|
Manchester,
England
|
30
|
22
|
17
|
69
|
4th
|
1998
|
Kuala
Lumpur,
Malaysia
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
25
|
7th
|
1994
|
Victoria,
Canada
|
6
|
11
|
7
|
24
|
6th
|
1990
|
Auckland,
New
Zealand
|
13
|
8
|
11
|
32
|
5th
|
1986
|
Edinburgh,
Scotland
|
did
not
participate
|
1982
|
Brisbane,
Australia
|
5
|
8
|
3
|
16
|
6th
|
1978
|
Edmonton,
Canada
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
15
|
6th
|
1974
|
Christchurch,
New
Zealand
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
15
|
6th
|
1970
|
Edinburgh,
Scotland
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
12
|
6th
|
1966
|
Kingston,
Jamaica
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
8th
|
1962
|
Perth,
Australia
|
did
not
participate
|
1958
|
Cardiff,
Wales
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
8th
|
1954
|
Vancouver,
Canada
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1950
|
Auckland,
New
Zealand
|
did
not
participate
|
1938
|
Sydney,
Australia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
1934
|
London,
England
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
12th
|
1930
|
Hamilton,
Canada
|
did
not
participate
Sport-wise
medals
won
by
India
at
CWG
|
Sport
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Bronze
|
Total
|
Shooting
|
63
|
44
|
28
|
135
|
Weightlifting
|
43
|
48
|
34
|
125
|
Wrestling
|
43
|
37
|
22
|
102
|
Boxing
|
8
|
12
|
17
|
37
|
Badminton
|
7
|
7
|
11
|
25
|
Table
tennis
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
20
|
Athletics
|
5
|
10
|
13
|
28
|
Archery
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
8
|
Hockey
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
Squash
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
Tennis
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Judo
|
0
|
3
|
5
|
8
|
Gymnastics
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
Swimming
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
Indian
CWG
gold
medallists
|
Year
|
Medallist(s)
|
Sport
|
Event
|
2018
|
Neeraj
Chopra
|
Athletics
|
Men's
Javelin
Throw
|
2018
|
Saina
Nehwal
|
Badminton
|
Women's
Singles
|
2018
|
Team
India
|
Badminton
|
Mixed
Team
|
2018
|
Gaurav
Solanki
|
Boxing
|
Men's
52kg
|
2018
|
Vikas
Krishan
|
Boxing
|
Men's
75kg
|
2018
|
MC
Mary
Kom
|
Boxing
|
Women's
45-48kg
|
2018
|
Jitu
Rai
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Pistol
|
2018
|
Anish
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
|
2018
|
Sanjeev
Rajput
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Positions
|
2018
|
Manu
Bhaker
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Pistol
|
2018
|
Heena
Sidhu
|
Shooting
|
Women's
25m
Pistol
|
2018
|
Tejaswini
Sawant
|
Shooting
|
Women's
50m
Rifle
3
Positions
|
2018
|
Shreyasi
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Women's
Double
Trap
|
2018
|
Manika
Batra
|
Table
Tennis
|
Women's
Singles
|
2018
|
Team
India
|
Table
Tennis
|
Men's
Team
|
2018
|
Team
India
|
Table
Tennis
|
Women's
Team
|
2018
|
Sathish
Kumar
Sivalingam
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
77kg
|
2018
|
Venkat
Rahul
Ragala
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
85kg
|
2018
|
Mirabai
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
|
2018
|
Sanjita
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
53kg
|
2018
|
Punam
Yadav
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
69kg
|
2018
|
Sumit
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
125
kg
|
2018
|
Rahul
Aware
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
57
kg
|
2018
|
Bajrang
Punia
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
65
kg
|
2018
|
Sushil
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74
kg
|
2018
|
Vinesh
Phogat
|
Wrestling
|
Women's
Freestyle
50
kg
|
2014
|
Vikas
Gowda
|
Athletics
|
Men's
Discus
Throw
|
2014
|
Parupalli
Kashyap
|
Badminton
|
Men's
Singles
|
2014
|
Abhinav
Bindra
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2014
|
Apurvi
Chandela
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2014
|
Rahi
Sarnobat
|
Shooting
|
Women's
25m
Air
Pistol
|
2014
|
Jitu
Rai
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Pistol
|
2014
|
Team
India
|
Squash
|
Women's
Doubles
|
2014
|
Sanjita
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
|
2014
|
Sukhen
Dey
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
|
2014
|
Sathish
Sivalingam
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
77kg
|
2014
|
Babita
Kumari
|
Wrestling
|
Women's
55kg
|
2014
|
Amit
Amit
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
57kg
|
2014
|
Yogeshwar
Dutt
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
65kg
|
2014
|
Sushil
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
74kg
|
2010
|
Rahul
Banerjee
|
Archery
|
Men's
Individual
Recurve
|
2010
|
Deepika
Kumari
|
Archery
|
Women's
Individual
Recurve
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Archery
|
Women's
Team
Recurve
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Athletics
|
Women's
4x400m
Relay
|
2010
|
Krishna
Poonia
|
Athletics
|
Women's
Discus
Throw
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Badminton
|
Women's
Doubles
|
2010
|
Saina
Nehwal
|
Badminton
|
Women's
Singles
|
2010
|
Suranjoy
Singh
|
Boxing
|
Men's
52kg
|
2010
|
Manoj
Kumar
|
Boxing
|
Men's
64kg
|
2010
|
Paramjeet
Samota
|
Boxing
|
Men's
+91kg
|
2010
|
Omkar
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Pistol
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Gagan
Narang
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Vijay
Kumar
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Anisa
Sayyed
|
Shooting
|
Women's
25m
Sport
Pistol
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
25m
Sport
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Omkar
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Free
Pistol
|
2010
|
Gagan
Narang
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Harpreet
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Table
Tennis
|
Men's
Doubles
|
2010
|
Team
India
|
Table
Tennis
|
Women's
Team
|
2010
|
Somdev
Devvarman
|
Tennis
|
Men's
Singles
|
2010
|
Renu
Bala
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
58kg
|
2010
|
Ravi
Kumar
Katulu
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
69kg
|
2010
|
Geeta
Phogat
|
Wrestling
|
Women's
Freestyle
55kg
|
2010
|
Alka
Tomar
|
Wrestling
|
Women's
Freestyle
59kg
|
2010
|
Yogeshwar
Dutt
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
60kg
|
2010
|
Sushil
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
66kg
|
2010
|
Anita
|
Wrestling
|
Women's
Freestyle
67kg
|
2010
|
Narsingh
Pancham
Yadav
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74kg
|
2010
|
Rajender
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Greco-Roman
55kg
|
2010
|
Ravinder
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Greco-Roman
60kg
|
2010
|
Sanjay
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Greco-Roman
74kg
|
2010
|
Anil
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Greco-Roman
96kg
|
2006
|
Akhil
Kumar
|
Boxing
|
Men's
54kg
|
2006
|
Samaresh
Jung
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Pistol
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Gagan
Narang
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2006
|
Tejaswini
Sawant
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Rifle
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
25m
Sport
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Standard
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Samaresh
Jung
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Free
Pistol
|
2006
|
Gagan
Narang
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
|
2006
|
Anuja
Jung
|
Shooting
|
Women's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2006
|
Rajyavardhan
Singh
Rathore
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Double
Trap
|
2006
|
Vijay
Kumar
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
|
2006
|
Sharath
Kamal
|
Table
Tennis
|
Men's
Singles
|
2006
|
Team
India
|
Table
Tennis
|
Men's
Team
|
2006
|
Geeta
Rani
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
+75kg
|
2006
|
Kunjarani
Devi
Nameirakpam
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
|
2006
|
Yumnam
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
58kg
|
2002
|
Mohammed
Ali
Qamar
|
Boxing
|
Men's
48kg
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Hockey
|
Women's
Hockey
|
2002
|
Anjali
Bhagwat
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Rifle
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
10m
Air
Rifle
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
10m
Air
Rifle
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Rapid
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Jaspal
Rana
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Standard
Pistol
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
25m
Standard
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Free
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Charan
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
|
2002
|
Anjali
Bhagwat
|
Shooting
|
Women's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Women's
50m
Rifle
3
Position
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Jaspal
Rana
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Rajyavardhan
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Double
Trap
|
2002
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Double
Trap
(Pair)
|
2002
|
Kunjarani
Devi
Nameirakpam
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
2002
|
Kunjarani
Devi
Nameirakpam
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
Combined
|
2002
|
Kunjarani
Devi
Nameirakpam
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
48kg
Snatch
|
2002
|
Sanamacha
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
53kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
2002
|
Sanamacha
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
53kg
Combined
|
2002
|
Sanamacha
Chanu
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
53kg
Snatch
|
2002
|
Pratima
Kumari
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
63kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
2002
|
Pratima
Kumari
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
63kg
Combined
|
2002
|
Shailaja
Pujari
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
75kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
2002
|
Shailaja
Pujari
|
Weightlifting
|
Women's
75kg
Combined
|
2002
|
Shailaja
Pujari
|
Weightlifting
|
75kg
Snatch
|
2002
|
Palwinder
Singh
Cheema
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
120kg
|
2002
|
Krishnan
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
55kg
|
2002
|
Ramesh
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
66kg
|
1998
|
Roopa
Unnikrishnan
|
Shooting
|
Women's
50m
Rifle
Prone
|
1998
|
Jaspal
Rana
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
|
1998
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
1998
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Trap
(Pair)
|
1998
|
Dharmaraj
Wilson
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1998
|
Arumugam
K.
Pandian
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
Combined
|
1998
|
Satheesha
Rai
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
77kg
Snatch
|
1994
|
Jaspal
Rana
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
|
1994
|
Team
India
|
Shooting
|
Centre
Fire
Pistol
(Pair)
|
1994
|
Mansher
Singh
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Clay
Pigeon
Trap
|
1994
|
Badathala
Adisekhar
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
54kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1994
|
Badathala
Adisekhar
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
54kg
Combined
|
1994
|
Murgesan
Veerasamy
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
54kg
Snatch
|
1990
|
Ashok
Pandit
|
Shooting
|
Men's
Centre
Fire
Pistol
|
1990
|
Chandersekaran
Rajhavan
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
52kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1990
|
Chandersekaran
Rajhavan
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
52kg
Combined
|
1990
|
Chandersekaran
Rajhavan
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
52kg
Snatch
|
1990
|
Rangaswamy
Punnuswamy
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1990
|
Rangaswamy
Punnuswamy
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
Combined
|
1990
|
Rangaswamy
Punnuswamy
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
56kg
Snatch
|
1990
|
Parvesh
Chander
Sharma
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
60kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1990
|
Parvesh
Chander
Sharma
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
60kg
Combined
|
1990
|
Paramjit
Sharma
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
67.5kg
Clean
and
Jerk
|
1990
|
Paramjit
Sharma
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
67.5kg
Combined
|
1990
|
Paramjit
Sharma
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
67.5kg
Snatch
|
1990
|
Karnadhar
Mondal
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
75kg
Snatch
|
1982
|
Syed
Modi
|
Badminton
|
Men's
Singles
|
1982
|
Ram
Chander
Sarang
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
48kg
|
1982
|
Mahabir
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
52kg
|
1982
|
Jagminder
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
68kg
|
1982
|
Rajinder
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74kg
|
1978
|
Prakash
Padukone
|
Badminton
|
Men's
Singles
|
1978
|
Ekambaraim
Karunakaran
|
Weightlifting
|
Men's
52kg
Combined
|
1978
|
Ashok
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
48kg
|
1978
|
Satvir
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
57kg
|
1978
|
Rajinder
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74kg
|
1974
|
Sudesh
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
52kg
|
1974
|
Prem
Nath
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
57kg
|
1974
|
Jagrup
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
68kg
|
1974
|
Raghunath
Pewar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74kg
|
1970
|
Ved
Prakash
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
48kg
|
1970
|
Sudesh
Kumar
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
52kg
|
1970
|
Udey
Chand
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
68kg
|
1970
|
Mukhtiar
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
74kg
|
1970
|
Harish
Chandra
Rajindra
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
82kg
|
1966
|
Bhim
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
100kg
|
1966
|
Bishambar
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
57kg
|
1966
|
Mukhtiar
Singh
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
68kg
|
1958
|
Milkha
Singh
|
Athletics
|
Men's
440
Yard
|
1958
|
Lila
Ram
|
Wrestling
|
Men's
Freestyle
100kg
