India at Commonwealth Games: Year-wise Performance, Medals Tally and Indian Gold Medal Winners List

By

India has won over 500 medals in 18 appearances at the Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Commonwealth Games has been held once in four years since it's inception in 1930. However, the games were cancelled in 1942 and 1946 because of the Second World War.

India has competed at the Commonwealth Games in all but four edition - the inaugural edition in 1930, fourth edition in 1950, seventh edition in 1962 and then the thirteenth edition in 1986.

Since their first appearance in 1930, where they won a single bronze, India has won a medal in all but two editions they have competed in, the 1938 and 1954 editions.

India has won a total of 503 medals, including 181 golds and are fourth in overall medals tally behind leaders Australia, second-placed England and third-placed Canada.

The CWG has so far been hosted by 18 different cities of the Commonwealth of Nations. And India has hosted one edition in 2010, when they finished 2nd and had the best-ever haul of 102 medals including 38 golds.

India has won their most medals in Shooting followed by Weightlifting and Wrestling. Indian shooters have so far won 135 medals, including 63 golds and 44 silvers.

Here is a look at India performance, medal tally and gold medal winners list at the Commonwealth Games so far:

India performance and medals won at every CWG

Year Host City Gold Silver Bronze Total Final Position
2018 Gold Coast, Australia 26 20 20 66 3rd
2014 Glasgow, Scotland 15 30 19 64 5th
2010 New Delhi, India 38 27 36 101 2nd
2006 Melbourne, Australia 22 17 11 50 4th
2002 Manchester, England 30 22 17 69 4th
1998 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 7 10 8 25 7th
1994 Victoria, Canada 6 11 7 24 6th
1990 Auckland, New Zealand 13 8 11 32 5th
1986 Edinburgh, Scotland did not participate
1982 Brisbane, Australia 5 8 3 16 6th
1978 Edmonton, Canada 5 4 6 15 6th
1974 Christchurch, New Zealand 4 8 3 15 6th
1970 Edinburgh, Scotland 5 3 4 12 6th
1966 Kingston, Jamaica 3 4 3 10 8th
1962 Perth, Australia did not participate
1958 Cardiff, Wales 2 1 0 3 8th
1954 Vancouver, Canada 0 0 0 0 -
1950 Auckland, New Zealand did not participate
1938 Sydney, Australia 0 0 0 0 -
1934 London, England 0 0 1 1 12th
1930 Hamilton, Canada did not participate
Sport-wise medals won by India at CWG

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total
Shooting 63 44 28 135
Weightlifting 43 48 34 125
Wrestling 43 37 22 102
Boxing 8 12 17 37
Badminton 7 7 11 25
Table tennis 6 4 10 20
Athletics 5 10 13 28
Archery 3 1 4 8
Hockey 1 3 0 4
Squash 1 2 0 3
Tennis 1 1 2 4
Judo 0 3 5 8
Gymnastics 0 1 2 3
Swimming 0 0 1 1
Indian CWG gold medallists

Year Medallist(s) Sport Event
2018 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's Javelin Throw
2018 Saina Nehwal Badminton Women's Singles
2018 Team India Badminton Mixed Team
2018 Gaurav Solanki Boxing Men's 52kg
2018 Vikas Krishan Boxing Men's 75kg
2018 MC Mary Kom Boxing Women's 45-48kg
2018 Jitu Rai Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol
2018 Anish Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
2018 Sanjeev Rajput Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
2018 Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol
2018 Heena Sidhu Shooting Women's 25m Pistol
2018 Tejaswini Sawant Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
2018 Shreyasi Singh Shooting Women's Double Trap
2018 Manika Batra Table Tennis Women's Singles
2018 Team India Table Tennis Men's Team
2018 Team India Table Tennis Women's Team
2018 Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Weightlifting Men's 77kg
2018 Venkat Rahul Ragala Weightlifting Men's 85kg
2018 Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 48kg
2018 Sanjita Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg
2018 Punam Yadav Weightlifting Women's 69kg
2018 Sumit Wrestling Men's Freestyle 125 kg
2018 Rahul Aware Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg
2018 Bajrang Punia Wrestling Men's Freestyle 65 kg
2018 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74 kg
2018 Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's Freestyle 50 kg
2014 Vikas Gowda Athletics Men's Discus Throw
2014 Parupalli Kashyap Badminton Men's Singles
2014 Abhinav Bindra Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle
2014 Apurvi Chandela Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle
2014 Rahi Sarnobat Shooting Women's 25m Air Pistol
2014 Jitu Rai Shooting Men's 50m Pistol
2014 Team India Squash Women's Doubles
2014 Sanjita Chanu Weightlifting Women's 48kg
2014 Sukhen Dey Weightlifting Men's 56kg
2014 Sathish Sivalingam Weightlifting Men's 77kg
2014 Babita Kumari Wrestling Women's 55kg
2014 Amit Amit Kumar Wrestling Men's 57kg
2014 Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Men's 65kg
2014 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's 74kg
2010 Rahul Banerjee Archery Men's Individual Recurve
2010 Deepika Kumari Archery Women's Individual Recurve
2010 Team India Archery Women's Team Recurve
2010 Team India Athletics Women's 4x400m Relay
2010 Krishna Poonia Athletics Women's Discus Throw
2010 Team India Badminton Women's Doubles
2010 Saina Nehwal Badminton Women's Singles
2010 Suranjoy Singh Boxing Men's 52kg
2010 Manoj Kumar Boxing Men's 64kg
2010 Paramjeet Samota Boxing Men's +91kg
2010 Omkar Singh Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol
2010 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2010 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2010 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle
2010 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2010 Vijay Kumar Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
2010 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2010 Anisa Sayyed Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol
2010 Team India Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
2010 Omkar Singh Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol
2010 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2010 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2010 Harpreet Singh Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol
2010 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2010 Team India Table Tennis Men's Doubles
2010 Team India Table Tennis Women's Team
2010 Somdev Devvarman Tennis Men's Singles
2010 Renu Bala Chanu Weightlifting Women's 58kg
2010 Ravi Kumar Katulu Weightlifting Men's 69kg
2010 Geeta Phogat Wrestling Women's Freestyle 55kg
2010 Alka Tomar Wrestling Women's Freestyle 59kg
2010 Yogeshwar Dutt Wrestling Men's Freestyle 60kg
2010 Sushil Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 66kg
2010 Anita Wrestling Women's Freestyle 67kg
2010 Narsingh Pancham Yadav Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg
2010 Rajender Kumar Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 55kg
2010 Ravinder Singh Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 60kg
2010 Sanjay Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 74kg
2010 Anil Kumar Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 96kg
2006 Akhil Kumar Boxing Men's 54kg
2006 Samaresh Jung Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol
2006 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Pistol (Pair)
2006 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle
2006 Tejaswini Sawant Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle
2006 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2006 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2006 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2006 Team India Shooting Women's 25m Sport Pistol (Pair)
2006 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
2006 Samaresh Jung Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol
2006 Gagan Narang Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2006 Anuja Jung Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2006 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2006 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2006 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting Men's Double Trap
2006 Vijay Kumar Shooting Men's Rapid Fire Pistol
2006 Sharath Kamal Table Tennis Men's Singles
2006 Team India Table Tennis Men's Team
2006 Geeta Rani Weightlifting Women's +75kg
2006 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg
2006 Yumnam Chanu Weightlifting Women's 58kg
2002 Mohammed Ali Qamar Boxing Men's 48kg
2002 Team India Hockey Women's Hockey
2002 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle
2002 Team India Shooting Men's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2002 Team India Shooting Women's 10m Air Rifle (Pair)
2002 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Pair)
2002 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol
2002 Team India Shooting Men's 25m Standard Pistol (Pair)
2002 Team India Shooting Men's 50m Free Pistol (Pair)
2002 Charan Singh Shooting Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2002 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position
2002 Team India Shooting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position (Pair)
2002 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol
2002 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
2002 Rajyavardhan Singh Shooting Men's Double Trap
2002 Team India Shooting Men's Double Trap (Pair)
2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Clean and Jerk
2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Combined
2002 Kunjarani Devi Nameirakpam Weightlifting Women's 48kg Snatch
2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Clean and Jerk
2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Combined
2002 Sanamacha Chanu Weightlifting Women's 53kg Snatch
2002 Pratima Kumari Weightlifting Women's 63kg Clean and Jerk
2002 Pratima Kumari Weightlifting Women's 63kg Combined
2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting Women's 75kg Clean and Jerk
2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting Women's 75kg Combined
2002 Shailaja Pujari Weightlifting 75kg Snatch
2002 Palwinder Singh Cheema Wrestling Men's Freestyle 120kg
2002 Krishnan Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 55kg
2002 Ramesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 66kg
1998 Roopa Unnikrishnan Shooting Women's 50m Rifle Prone
1998 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol
1998 Team India Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
1998 Team India Shooting Men's Trap (Pair)
1998 Dharmaraj Wilson Weightlifting Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk
1998 Arumugam K. Pandian Weightlifting Men's 56kg Combined
1998 Satheesha Rai Weightlifting Men's 77kg Snatch
1994 Jaspal Rana Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol
1994 Team India Shooting Centre Fire Pistol (Pair)
1994 Mansher Singh Shooting Men's Clay Pigeon Trap
1994 Badathala Adisekhar Weightlifting Men's 54kg Clean and Jerk
1994 Badathala Adisekhar Weightlifting Men's 54kg Combined
1994 Murgesan Veerasamy Weightlifting Men's 54kg Snatch
1990 Ashok Pandit Shooting Men's Centre Fire Pistol
1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Clean and Jerk
1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Combined
1990 Chandersekaran Rajhavan Weightlifting Men's 52kg Snatch
1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Clean and Jerk
1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Combined
1990 Rangaswamy Punnuswamy Weightlifting Men's 56kg Snatch
1990 Parvesh Chander Sharma Weightlifting Men's 60kg Clean and Jerk
1990 Parvesh Chander Sharma Weightlifting Men's 60kg Combined
1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Clean and Jerk
1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Combined
1990 Paramjit Sharma Weightlifting Men's 67.5kg Snatch
1990 Karnadhar Mondal Weightlifting Men's 75kg Snatch
1982 Syed Modi Badminton Men's Singles
1982 Ram Chander Sarang Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg
1982 Mahabir Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg
1982 Jagminder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg
1982 Rajinder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg
1978 Prakash Padukone Badminton Men's Singles
1978 Ekambaraim Karunakaran Weightlifting Men's 52kg Combined
1978 Ashok Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg
1978 Satvir Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg
1978 Rajinder Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg
1974 Sudesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg
1974 Prem Nath Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg
1974 Jagrup Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg
1974 Raghunath Pewar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg
1970 Ved Prakash Wrestling Men's Freestyle 48kg
1970 Sudesh Kumar Wrestling Men's Freestyle 52kg
1970 Udey Chand Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg
1970 Mukhtiar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74kg
1970 Harish Chandra Rajindra Wrestling Men's Freestyle 82kg
1966 Bhim Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 100kg
1966 Bishambar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57kg
1966 Mukhtiar Singh Wrestling Men's Freestyle 68kg
1958 Milkha Singh Athletics Men's 440 Yard
1958 Lila Ram Wrestling Men's Freestyle 100kg
Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 16:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2022

