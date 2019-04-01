English

India’s Saurav Ghosal reach career-high PSA rankings

By
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal... scaling new heights! Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 1: Saurav Ghosal became the first Indian player to reach the top ten of the men's Professional Squash Association (PSA) world rankings.

In the latest PSA world rankings released on Monday (April 1), the Kolkata-based Ghosal has moved two places up to a career high No.10.

Ghosal enjoyed a stellar month in March, which saw him reach the quarterfinals of the 2018-2019 PSA World Championships in Chicago, USA, for the first-time ever in his career and as well as the last-eight stage of the recent Grasshopper Cup in Zurich, Switzerland.

Just like Ghosal, New Zealand's Paul Coll (5) also reached career-high rankings as the duo are the biggest achievers in the list, which continues to be headed by Egypt's world champion Ali Farag.

Newly-crowned Grasshopper Cup champion Mohamed El Shorbagy remained No.2 and Tarek Momen (3), who beat Ghosal in the quarterfinals in Zurich also kept his place to make it an all-Egyptian top three.

Meanwhile, Germany's Simon Rosner moved a place up to No.4 to complete the top five.

Former World No.1 Karim Abdel Gawad and Colombia's Miguel Rodriguez both drop places to No.6 and No.7 respectively, while Egypt's Mohamed Abouelghar (No.8) and Peru's Diego Elias (No.9) are both non-movers as they take the other spots in the top 10.

(With PSA inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
