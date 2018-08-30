India's schedule on Day 13 of Asian Games 2018 - boxing, hockey raise hopes for medals

Moving onto Day 13, August 31, at the Asian Games 2018, India still are in line to win a couple of medals, especially in hockey and boxing. Though there are only two Indians in the fray - Vikas Krishan and Amit Panghal - and both are candidates for the top prize.

The Indian men's hockey team disappointed by losing to Malaysia in the shootout in a semifinal, but the women's team, led by Rani Rampal, will feature in the gold medal match against Korea at 6.30 pm IST.

Bridge events too will conclude on Friday (August 31) and India have done well in Semifinals 1 and 2 to raise hopes of medals in the sport.

Here's India's full schedule on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2018 -

Boxing:

Amit Panghal vs Paalam Carlo in Men's Light Fly (69kg) semifinals at 4.45 pm IST

Vikas Krishan vs Amankul Abilkhan in Men's Middle (75kg) semifinals at 6 pm

Bridge:

Arunkumar Sinha, Choksi Rita

Satyanarayana Bachiraju, Kiran Nadar

Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal in Mixed Pair Semifinal 3 from 8 am IST

Pranab Bardhan, Shibhnath Sarkar

Subhash Gupta, Sapan Desai

Sumith Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumder in Men's Pair Semifinal 3 from 8 am IST

Aparna Sain, Feroza Chothia

Hema Deora, Marianne Karmakar in Women's Pair Semifinal 3 from 8 am IST

Canoe/Kayak:

Ragina Kiro in Women K1 200m (Heats) from 7:50 am IST

Naocha Singh Laitonjam in Men K1 200m (Heats) from 8:10 am IST

Prakant Sharma/Jamesboy Singh Oinam in Men C2 200m Double (Heats) from 8.30 am IST

Cycling:

Escow Alben, Ranjit Singh in Men's Keirin (Round 1) from 7:42 am IST

Diving:

Ramananda Sharma Kongbrailatpam in Men's 3m Springboard from 7.20 pm IST

Hockey:

India vs Japan in Women's final at 6.30 pm IST

Judo:

Avtar Singh vs Ivan Remarenco in Men's -100 kg R16 after 7.42 am IST

Rajwinder Kaur in Women's +78 kg quarterfinal after 8.38 am IST

Roller Skate:

Amitesh Mishra, Harshveer Singh Shekon in Men's Road 20km Race at 12.30 pm IST

Arathy Kasturi Raj, Varsha Sriramakrishnan Puranik in Women's Road 20km Race at 1.30 pm IST

Sailing: (Race 12)

Varun Ashok Thakkar/Ganapathy Kelapanda Chengappa in 49er Men at 10.30 am IST

Varsha Gautham/Sweta Sherveger in 49er FX Women at 10.35 am IST

Nethra Kumanan in Laser Radial at 10.35 am IST

Govind Bairagi, Harshita Tomar in Open Laser 4.7 at 10.40 am IST

Team India in Mixed RS One (Race 15) at 10.40 am IST

Soft Tennis:

India vs Cambodia at 7.30 am IST;

India vs Indonesia, India vs Japan in Men's Team Preliminary Group C

India vs Mongolia at 7.30 am IST; India vs Korea, India vs Thailand in Women's team Preliminary Group A

Squash:

Women's Semifinal: India vs Malaysia at 9.30 am IST

Team India in Men's Semifinal at 2.30 pm IST

Table Tennis:

Manika Batra in Women's Singles R16 from 10.30 am IST

Sharath Kamal vs Chihyuan Chuang in Men's Singles R16 at 9.30 am IST

Sathiyan G in Men's Singles R16 after 11.30 am IST