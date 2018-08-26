India's schedule on Day 9 of Asian Games 2018 - Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu in action

Bengaluru, August 26: Indian athletes made the country proud by returning with three silvers through Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Dutee Chand on Day 8 (August 26) of the Asian Games 2018.
The athletes who have made the finals in a couple of events will hope to bring their A-game on Day 9, August 27. The day will also see Neeraj Chopra, India's flag-bearer during the opening ceremony, fight it out for a medal in Javelin Throw. Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy, Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan are all in the 400m hurdles finals and will want to cross one final obstacle on Monday.
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will face familiar faces in Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals of the women's singles.
Also on Monday, squash team events will begin. Watch the proceedings on Sony Ten Network and Sony Liv.
Here's India's full schedule on Day 9, August 27, of the Asian Games 2018 -
Athletics:
Neena Varakil, Nayana James in Women's Long Jump final at 5.10 pm IST
Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh in Men's Javelin Throw final at 5.15 pm IST
Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan in Women's 400m Hurdles final at 5.15 pm IST
Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Dharun Ayyasamy in Men's 400m Hurdles final at 5.30 pm IST
Chethan Balasubramanya in Men's High Jump final at 5.30 pm IST
Sudha Singh, Chinta in Women's 3000m steeplechase final at 5.45 pm IST
Shankar Lal Swami in Men's 3000m steeplechase final at 6 pm IST
Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh in Men's 800m qualification at 6.35 pm IST
.@NSaina in Semis!— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 26, 2018
Our #Badminton star and #TOPSAthlete put in a quality display to beat #RatchanokIntanon of #Thailand in straight sets and reach the women’s singles semi-final for the first time. #GoForGold #SAI @BAI_Media #IndiaAtAsianGames #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia🏸 pic.twitter.com/hmLw5jxgiU
Badminton:
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying in Women's Singles semifinals at 10.30 am IST
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi in Women's Singles semifinals after 10.30 am IST
Boxing:
Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in Men's Light Fly (49kg) R16 at 5.15 pm IST
Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Kharkhuu Enkh-amar in Men's Bantam (56kg) R16 at 6.15 pm IST
Dheeraj vs Kobashev Nurlan in Men's Light Welter (64kg) R16 at 7 pm IST
Vikas Krishan vs Ahmed Tanveer in Men's Middle (75kg) R16 at 3 pm IST
Cycling:
Esow Alben, Ranjit Singh, Apollonius in Men's Team Sprint at 7.30 am IST
Deborah, Aleena Reji in Women's Team Sprint at 7.30 am IST
Raju Bati, Manjeet Singh, Bike Singh Athokpam, Rajbeer, Dilawar in Men's Team Pursuit at 9.30 am IST
Sonali Chanu Mayanglambam, Monorama Devi Tongbram, Nayana Rajesh Priyadarshini, Chaoba Devi Elangbam, Megha Gugad in Women's Team Pursuit at 9.30 am IST
A jubilant @Pvsindhu1 talks after her victory over Nitchaon Jindapol. Watch 👇🏻📹#AsianGames2018 #AceTheAsiad pic.twitter.com/9qMWyUySpm— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 26, 2018
Equestrian:
Ashish Malik, Rakesh Kumar, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza in Jumping Individual at 5.30 am IST
Hockey:
Women: India vs Thailand at 12.30 pm IST
Karate:
Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Kim Muil in Men's -75kg R16 at 9 am IST
Vishal in Men's -84 kg quarterfinal after 12.42 pm IST
Sepak Takraw:
India vs Nepal in Men's Regu at 9.30 am IST
Squash:
India vs Indonesia at 11 am IST
India vs Singapore in Men's Team at 5 pm IST
India vs Iran in Women's Team at 11 am IST
Table Tennis:
India vs Macau in Men's Team at 10.30 am IST
Volleyball:
India vs China in Women's Tournament (Indoor) at 11 am IST