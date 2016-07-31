Indian contingent will do well at Rio Olympic Games: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction over the fact that India, this time around, was able to send a strong contingent of 119 sportspersons to the Rio Olympic Games.

(India's flagbearer Abhinav Bindra arrives in Rio de Janeiro)

"India has been associated with the Olympic Games for over 100 years but only this year we were able to send 119 sportspersons to Rio," he said, adding that the entire contingent was prepared well and government took special care of their training.

"We allotted special budget for their diet, training this time around," he said, adding that players were asked where and under whom would they like to be trained and all arrangements were made for every selected individual with government spending from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore on a player.

IANS