Indian Pickleball League Unveils Official Logo at Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad Published: Monday, October 13, 2025

The Indian Pickleball League(IPBL) sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, has taken its first public step with the unveiling of its official logo in Ahmedabad, at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards. This will be India's official pickleball league.



The Indian Pickleball League(IPBL) official logo is a bold new visual identity that captures the energy, speed, and momentum driving pickleball's rise across India. Co-created with players and fans, the logo design reinterprets the pickleball as a blazing asteroid orange-red palette channels heat and impact, creating a sense of spectacle and movement.

The logo was unveiled by the MD of The Times Group, Mr Vineet Jain, at the prestigious 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, further adding to the significance of this landmark as pickleball took centre stage at India's biggest celebration of cinema and entertainment. The unveiling marks the beginning of a new era for Pickleball in India, as it enters the country's mainstream sporting and cultural landscape, which is marked by massive sporting leagues like the IPL. With the world recognizing pickleball as its fastest-growing sport, India is now set to become one of its most vibrant frontiers.Speaking on this historic occasion, Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said, "With this landmark moment, the Indian Pickleball League is ready to step into the spotlight and make its mark on the world. The flame in our logo mirrors the passion blazing across courts nationwide, representing every player, coach, and enthusiast who has believed in this sport long before it became a phenomenon. With the IPA's official sanction, this league stands as a symbol of credibility and ambition - transforming pickleball from a fast-growing sport into a full-fledged movement. This is not just about competition; it's about creating a platform that inspires participation, nurtures talent, and builds a new sporting culture for India."