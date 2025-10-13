Indian Pickleball League Unveils Official Logo at Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad

The
Indian
Pickleball
League(IPBL)
sanctioned
by
the
Indian
Pickleball
Association,
has
taken
its
first
public
step
with
the
unveiling
of
its
official
logo
in
Ahmedabad,
at
the
70th
Hyundai
Filmfare
Awards.
This
will
be
India's
official
pickleball
league.
The Indian Pickleball League(IPBL) official logo is a bold new visual identity that captures the energy, speed, and momentum driving pickleball's rise across India. Co-created with players and fans, the logo design reinterprets the pickleball as a blazing asteroid orange-red palette channels heat and impact, creating a sense of spectacle and movement.