Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2: Pune's Home team BB Racing Dominates Round 1
Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) Season 2 roared to an electrifying start as Round 1 concluded at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune with home team BB Racing emerged as the overall winner of the night.

The opening race weekend of the world's first franchise-based Supercross league delivered non-stop thrills and intense racing action, as packed stadium with thousands of spectators witnessed global and Indian riders battle it out under the lights.

The season opener saw BB Racing Team take the top spot in the team standings, setting the tone for a fiercely competitive season ahead. In the 450cc International Class, Matt Moss (Australia) of BigRock Motorsports powered through a challenging track layout to secure the win aboard the Kawasaki, while Hunter Schlosser (USA) representing BB Racing impressed the crowd in the 250cc International Class riding the Honda, showcasing impeccable control and speed. The 250cc India-Asia Mix category saw Ben Hallgren (Thailand) of Gujarat Trailblazers take the chequered flag in front of a roaring crowd.

The race weekend brought together an impressive grid of international stars and home-grown champions including top riders from Australia, France, the USA, South Africa, and Thailand, along with India's rising stars Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag and Prajwal Vishwanath. With over 36 international athletes from 21 countries participating this season, India has truly become a proving ground for global Supercross talent.

The event also featured the Reise Moto Fan Park, offering fans a unique motorsport carnival experience with interactive gaming zones, food stalls, live music, and exclusive merchandise. With an stadium packed with thousands of enthusiastic spectators, the Pune round not only kicked off Season 2 in grand style but also reaffirmed the growing popularity of Supercross in India.

Mr. Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder, ISRL, added: "Seeing top international riders compete alongside Indian talent on home soil is a defining moment for us. India is no longer a spectator in global motorsports rather it's becoming a serious competitor. Our vision has always been to build a platform that nurtures young riders, inspires the next generation, and puts India firmly on the global Supercross map."

Speaking on the success of Round 1, Mr. Veer Patel, Co-founder & Managing Director, ISRL, said: "The incredible response in Pune once again reaffirms India's love for racing. The level of competition, the fan energy, and the scale of this event show that motorsport in India is evolving fast. This is not just racing, it's the start of a new sporting movement that combines entertainment, innovation, and community."

The action now shifts to Hyderabad for Round 2, scheduled on December 6-7, 2025, followed by the grand finale in Kozhikode, Kerala, on December 20-21, 2025.