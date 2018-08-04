Indian women's chess team bags gold in blitz event of Asian Nations Cup 2018

Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, International Masters Eesha Karavade and Padmini Rout and Women International Masters Vaishali R and Aakansha Hagawane made up the Indian women's team, which struck the gold in the blitz event.

I feel towards the end we were getting in the tournament... it confirms that we got gold on the last day. Not so bad I would say considering how tired we were initially.#AsianNationsCup2018 pic.twitter.com/zh10lNy3vF — Padmíní Rout (@acciochess) August 3, 2018

The event took place from July 28 to August 3.

India, with a points tally of 21.5 in blitz, pipped Vietnam (18.5) for top spot. China were third with 17.5.

After eight days of grueling fight in Asian team championship, we #indianwomenteam🇮🇳 managed to win silver medal🥈 in Rapid and Bronze medal in Classical format🥉😀. Final showdown blitz to go💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/6Ayv20Ps6S — Harika Dronavalli (@HarikaDronavali) August 3, 2018

In the rapid event, India were second-best with a tally of 17 points. China were the gold medallists in this event with 23.5, while Iran Green, the hosts, were third on 17. Iran Green were placed third becuse they had less number of wins compared to India.

Photo: @SwapChess pic.twitter.com/nii6ATN0n2 — Padmíní Rout (@acciochess) August 3, 2018

In the Classical category, India and Vietnam both ended up with 17.5 points but Harika & Co had less wins compared to Vietnam, resulting in them finishing third. China bagged the gold with 20.5 points.

The event though was mired in controversy after the hosts made it compulsory for all the Indian women to wear a headscarf. Soumya Swaminathan, a former Junior World Champion, pulled out of the event in the last minute over the organisers' diktat.

Hats off to Soumya Swaminathan for pulling out of this event in Iran.

There should be no scope for religious dress codes to be imposed on Players. A host nation should not be granted permission to host auch international events if it fails to consider basic human rights. pic.twitter.com/soQ9SVHYS6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 13, 2018

In a Facebook post, Swaminathan said: "I am very sorry to state that I have asked to be excused from the Indian Women's team for the forthcoming Asian Nations Cup (Asian Team) Chess Championship 2018, to be held at Iran from 26 July - 4 Aug 2018, as I do not wish to be forced to wear a Headscarf or Burkha. I find the Iranian law of compulsory Headscarf to be in direct violation of my basic Human Rights including my right to freedom of expression, and right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion. It seems that under the present circumstances, the only way for me to protect my rights is not to go to Iran.

Impressed with your fine eye for the details and finding religion in the picture!👏🏻 I prefer giving importance to play and bring medals for India in any given situation🙏🏻 https://t.co/R0ZymDPXbK — Harika Dronavalli (@HarikaDronavali) August 3, 2018

"I am very disappointed to see that player's rights and welfare are given such less importance while allotting and/or organising official championships. I understand the organisers expecting us to wear our National Team Dress or Formals or Sporting attire for our games during official championships, but surely there is no place for an enforceable religious dress code in Sports.

"It is a huge honour for me to represent India everytime I am selected in the National Team and I deeply regret that I will be unable to participate in such an important championship. While we sportspersons are willing to make several adjustments for the sake of our sport, always giving it top priority in our life, some things simply cannot be compromised."