India's Rifle And Pistol Mixed Teams Miss Out On Medals At ISSF World Cup In Ningbo, China On Day 1 of the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China, India's mixed teams in rifle and pistol events did not qualify for medal matches. Key performances included an 11th place finish in the Air Pistol event.

On the first day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage at Ningbo Olympic Sports Center, Indian mixed teams in both rifle and pistol events did not secure any medals. In the pistol mixed team event, India's pairs finished 11th and 13th in qualification, while in the rifle mixed team event, they placed 14th and 34th.

In the Air Pistol Mixed Team event, Surbhi Rao and Amit Sharma scored a combined total of 574-20x to secure the 11th position. Rhythm Sangwan and Nishant Rawat followed closely with a score of 571-15x, placing them in 13th place. The gold medal was claimed by China's Qianxun Yao and Kai Hu with a decisive win over Czechia's Veronika Schejbalova and Jindrich Dubovy.

The Air Rifle Mixed Team event saw Ramita Jindal and Umamahesh Maddineni achieve a score of 628.6, finishing in 14th place. Meghana M. Sajjanar and Divyansh Singh Panwar scored 622.1, placing them at 34th position. Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg emerged victorious with a win over China's Xinlu Peng and Lihao Sheng.

Looking ahead to Wednesday's events, Indian shooters aim to open their medal tally in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol competition. Amit Sharma, Nishant Rawat, and Samrat Rana will compete against a strong field of athletes including China's World No.1 Hu Kai and Brazil's Felipe Almeida Wu.

The Women’s 25m Pistol Precision Stage will also see participation from Olympian Rahi Sarnobat, Abhidnya Ashok Patil, and Divya T.S., competing against a competitive field of 57 participants. Notable competitors include Korea's Yang Jiin and France's Camille Jedrzejewski.

The qualification rounds for these events are scheduled to begin early on Wednesday morning. The Men's competition starts at 7:15 AM IST with finals at 10 AM IST, while the Women's event begins at 7 AM IST.

The Indian shooting contingent is hopeful for better results as they face an impressive international line-up on Day Two of the competition. With seasoned athletes participating across various categories, expectations are high for improved performances from the Indian shooters.