IOA asks federations to cough up damage caused to Commonwealth Games village in Gold Coast

In an e-mail communication, IOA president Narinder Batra has asked secretary general Rajeev Mehta to take this matter up with respective NSFs. "I strongly recommend that the total amount of Rs 73,988 debited to IOA by CWG OC should be recovered from the respective NSF's (less refrigerator hiring charges) immediately and the NSFs should be asked to speak with concerned athletes and support staff that such things should not happen in future," Batra wrote in his communication to the IOA secretary general.

"Such kind of activities bring bad name for our country and these are basic things each participating NSF now needs to explain and tell its participating athletes and officials in Asian Games and thereafter in all other games in future," he added.

Batra also mentioned the disciplines, amount and room numbers of the erring athletes and officials. Athletes and officials from eight disciplines, including squash, para athletics, table tennis, shooting, basketball, athletics, weightlifting and hockey, were found guilty of causing damages.

Of them, basketball accounted for the maximum damage of 400 AUD (Rs 20,400); followed by athletics 232 AUD (Rs 11,832); hockey 154 AUD (Rs 7,854); shooting and weightlifting AUD 100 each (Rs 5,100); squash 76 AUD (Rs 3,876); and table tennis 50 AUD (Rs, 2,550).

The damages most relate to door keys which accounted for 550 AUD (Rs, 28,055) while other expenses added up to 262 AUD (Rs 13,360). Besides, the list also included an expense of 288.75 AUD (Rs 14,726) for refrigerators which the IOA said it will pay.