ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The 2022 Shooting World Cup Stage 1 was held in Cairo, Egypy for Rifle/Pistol followed by the Stage 2 in Nicosia, Cyprus a month later in March for Shotgun, and Stage 3 was held in Peru, Lima during March and April also for Shotgun.

Later, the action shifted to Rio de Janeiro, where Rifle/Pistol was in focus in Stage 4 during April, when Stage 5 also was held in Lonato del Garda, Italy for shotgun. In the final two stages - 6 and 7 - all three events (Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol) were held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Changwon, South Korea.

Indian shooters opened their account with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in Cairo, then 1 silver in Nicosia, 1 bronze in Lima, 1 silver in Lonato, 2 gold and 3 silver in Baku and 1 gold in Changown to take their tally to 16.

Here is a look at the Shooting World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists:

Shooting World Cup 2022 Schedule Stage Dates Location Event Type 1 February 26 - March 8 Cairo, Egypt Rifle/Pistol 2 March 8-19 Nicosia, Cyprus Shotgun 3 March 27 - April 7 Lima, Peru Shotgun 4 April 9 - 19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rifle/Pistol 5 April 19 - 30 Lonato del Garda, Italy Shotgun 6 May 27 - June 7 Baku, Azerbaijan Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun 7 July 9 - 22 Changwon, South Korea Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun Shooting World Cup 2022 India Medal Winners Shooter(s) Event Medal Location Saurabh Chaudhary Men’s 10 metre air pistol Gold Cairo Esha Singh, Ruchita Vinerkar & Shri Nivetha Paramanantham Women’s Team 10 metre air pistol Gold Cairo Rahi Sarnobat, Rhythm Sangwan & Esha Singh Women’s Team 25 metre pistol Gold Cairo Rhythm Sangwan & Anish Bhanwala Mixed Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol Gold Cairo Shreya Aggarwal, Elavenil Valarvian & Ramita Ramita Women’s Team 10 meter air rifle Gold Baku Ashi Chouksey & Swapnil Kusale Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions Gold Baku Arjun Babuta Men’s 10 metre air rifle Gold Changwon Esha Singh Women’s 10 metre air pistol Silver Cairo Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh & Bhavesh Shekhawat Men’s Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol Silver Cairo Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Zoravar Singh Sandhu Men’s Team Trap Silver Nicosia Vivaan Kapoor, Kynan Chenai & Prithviraj Tondaiman Men’s Team Trap Silver Lonato Swapnil Kusale Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku Anjum Mogdil Women’s 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusala & Deepak Kumar Men’s Team 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku Sriyanka Sarangi & Akhil Sheoran Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions Bronze Cairo Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai & Manavaditya Singh Rathore Men’s Team Trap Bronze Lima Shooting World Cup 2022 Medal Table Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 USA 12 14 13 39 2 Germany 10 8 9 27 3 Italy 8 11 9 28 4 India 7 7 2 16 5 France 7 5 6 18 6 Norway 7 5 5 17 7 Czech Republic 5 3 5 13 8 South Korea 5 0 3 8 9 Croatia 4 3 5 12 10 Slovakia 4 2 3 9 11 Serbia 4 1 2 7 12 Australia 3 3 3 9 13 Spain 3 3 2 8 14 Ukraine 2 4 3 9 15 Greece 2 2 3 7 16 Turkey 2 2 2 6 17 Iran 2 1 2 5 Kuwait 2 1 2 5 19 Great Britain 2 1 1 4 20 Hungary 1 3 2 6 21 Poland 1 1 4 6 22 Bulgaria 1 1 2 4 23 Denmark 1 1 1 3 24 Finland 1 0 2 3 25 Peru 1 0 1 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 27 Slovenia 1 0 0 1 Egypt 1 0 0 1 29 Thailand 0 6 1 7 30 Puerto Rico 0 2 1 3 31 Kazakhstan 0 1 4 5 32 Romania 0 1 2 3 Brazil 0 1 2 3 Singapore 0 1 2 3 35 Neutral athletes 0 1 1 2 Israel 0 1 1 2 37 Mexico 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 1 0 1 Azerbaijan 0 1 0 1 Guatemala 0 1 0 1 Portugal 0 1 0 1 42 Chinese Taipei 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 2 2 44 Lebanon 0 0 1 1