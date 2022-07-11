English
ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

By

The 36th edition of the annual Shooting show-piece event - Shooting World Cup 2022, which started as a seven-leg event earlier this year in February is set to conclude on July 22. The Shooting World Cup is held in seven stages with shooters from across the globe competing for medals in rifle, pistol and shotgun events.

The 2022 Shooting World Cup Stage 1 was held in Cairo, Egypy for Rifle/Pistol followed by the Stage 2 in Nicosia, Cyprus a month later in March for Shotgun, and Stage 3 was held in Peru, Lima during March and April also for Shotgun.

Later, the action shifted to Rio de Janeiro, where Rifle/Pistol was in focus in Stage 4 during April, when Stage 5 also was held in Lonato del Garda, Italy for shotgun. In the final two stages - 6 and 7 - all three events (Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol) were held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Changwon, South Korea.

Indian shooters opened their account with 4 golds, 2 silvers and 1 bronze in Cairo, then 1 silver in Nicosia, 1 bronze in Lima, 1 silver in Lonato, 2 gold and 3 silver in Baku and 1 gold in Changown to take their tally to 16.

Here is a look at the Shooting World Cup 2022 Events Schedule, Medal Tally and Indian Medallists:

Shooting World Cup 2022 Schedule

Stage Dates Location Event Type
1 February 26 - March 8 Cairo, Egypt Rifle/Pistol
2 March 8-19 Nicosia, Cyprus Shotgun
3 March 27 - April 7 Lima, Peru Shotgun
4 April 9 - 19 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rifle/Pistol
5 April 19 - 30 Lonato del Garda, Italy Shotgun
6 May 27 - June 7 Baku, Azerbaijan Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun
7 July 9 - 22 Changwon, South Korea Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun
Shooting World Cup 2022 India Medal Winners

Shooter(s) Event Medal Location
Saurabh Chaudhary Men’s 10 metre air pistol Gold Cairo
Esha Singh, Ruchita Vinerkar & Shri Nivetha Paramanantham Women’s Team 10 metre air pistol Gold Cairo
Rahi Sarnobat, Rhythm Sangwan & Esha Singh Women’s Team 25 metre pistol Gold Cairo
Rhythm Sangwan & Anish Bhanwala Mixed Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol Gold Cairo
Shreya Aggarwal, Elavenil Valarvian & Ramita Ramita Women’s Team 10 meter air rifle Gold Baku
Ashi Chouksey & Swapnil Kusale Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions Gold Baku
Arjun Babuta Men’s 10 metre air rifle Gold Changwon
Esha Singh Women’s 10 metre air pistol Silver Cairo
Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh & Bhavesh Shekhawat Men’s Team 25 metre rapid fire pistol Silver Cairo
Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor & Zoravar Singh Sandhu Men’s Team Trap Silver Nicosia
Vivaan Kapoor, Kynan Chenai & Prithviraj Tondaiman Men’s Team Trap Silver Lonato
Swapnil Kusale Men’s 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku
Anjum Mogdil Women’s 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku
Goldi Gurjar, Swapnil Kusala & Deepak Kumar Men’s Team 50 metre rifle three positions Silver Baku
Sriyanka Sarangi & Akhil Sheoran Mixed Team 50 metre rifle three positions Bronze Cairo
Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai & Manavaditya Singh Rathore Men’s Team Trap Bronze Lima
Shooting World Cup 2022 Medal Table

Ranking Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 USA 12 14 13 39
2 Germany 10 8 9 27
3 Italy 8 11 9 28
4 India 7 7 2 16
5 France 7 5 6 18
6 Norway 7 5 5 17
7 Czech Republic 5 3 5 13
8 South Korea 5 0 3 8
9 Croatia 4 3 5 12
10 Slovakia 4 2 3 9
11 Serbia 4 1 2 7
12 Australia 3 3 3 9
13 Spain 3 3 2 8
14 Ukraine 2 4 3 9
15 Greece 2 2 3 7
16 Turkey 2 2 2 6
17 Iran 2 1 2 5
Kuwait 2 1 2 5
19 Great Britain 2 1 1 4
20 Hungary 1 3 2 6
21 Poland 1 1 4 6
22 Bulgaria 1 1 2 4
23 Denmark 1 1 1 3
24 Finland 1 0 2 3
25 Peru 1 0 1 2
Austria 1 0 1 2
27 Slovenia 1 0 0 1
Egypt 1 0 0 1
29 Thailand 0 6 1 7
30 Puerto Rico 0 2 1 3
31 Kazakhstan 0 1 4 5
32 Romania 0 1 2 3
Brazil 0 1 2 3
Singapore 0 1 2 3
35 Neutral athletes 0 1 1 2
Israel 0 1 1 2
37 Mexico 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 1 0 1
Azerbaijan 0 1 0 1
Guatemala 0 1 0 1
Portugal 0 1 0 1
42 Chinese Taipei 0 0 2 2
Switzerland 0 0 2 2
44 Lebanon 0 0 1 1
Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 17:53 [IST]
