ISSF Shooting World Cup 2022: Date, Venue, India Medal Winners List and Medal Tally

The
36th
edition
of
the
annual
Shooting
show-piece
event
-
Shooting
World
Cup
2022,
which
started
as
a
seven-leg
event
earlier
this
year
in
February
is
set
to
conclude
on
July
22.
The
Shooting
World
Cup
is
held
in
seven
stages
with
shooters
from
across
the
globe
competing
for
medals
in
rifle,
pistol
and
shotgun
events.
The
2022
Shooting
World
Cup
Stage
1
was
held
in
Cairo,
Egypy
for
Rifle/Pistol
followed
by
the
Stage
2
in
Nicosia,
Cyprus
a
month
later
in
March
for
Shotgun,
and
Stage
3
was
held
in
Peru,
Lima
during
March
and
April
also
for
Shotgun.
Later,
the
action
shifted
to
Rio
de
Janeiro,
where
Rifle/Pistol
was
in
focus
in
Stage
4
during
April,
when
Stage
5
also
was
held
in
Lonato
del
Garda,
Italy
for
shotgun.
In
the
final
two
stages
-
6
and
7
-
all
three
events
(Shotgun/Rifle/Pistol)
were
held
in
Baku,
Azerbaijan
and
Changwon,
South
Korea.
Indian
shooters
opened
their
account
with
4
golds,
2
silvers
and
1
bronze
in
Cairo,
then
1
silver
in
Nicosia,
1
bronze
in
Lima,
1
silver
in
Lonato,
2
gold
and
3
silver
in
Baku
and
1
gold
in
Changown
to
take
their
tally
to
16.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
Shooting
World
Cup
2022
Events
Schedule,
Medal
Tally
and
Indian
Medallists: