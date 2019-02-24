English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISSF World Cup: Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary wins Gold, secures Olympic quota

By Pti
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary broke the world record to secure gold
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary broke the world record to secure gold

New Delhi, February 24: Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record on his way to a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday (February 24), securing the country's third Tokyo Olympics quota.

The 16-year-old claimed the top honours in the men's 10m air pistol event at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation event.

The Asian Games gold medallist ended the event with a total score of 245.

Dami Mikec of Serbia was second in the podium with a score of 239.3, while the bronze medal was bagged by Wei Pang of China, who managed 215.2.

Such was Saurabh's dominance in the eight-men final that he finished the event 5.7 points ahead of the silver medallist, the gold assured even before his final shot.

Saurabh, who started strongly finished tied on top with Serbian Mikec at the end of the first series.

In the second series, the champion shooter continued his good form and finished at the top.

Other Indians competing in the event, Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh, failed to qualify for the final.

Both Abhishek are Ravinder finished with a total score of 576 in the qualification round.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 EIB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue