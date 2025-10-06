More sports Jackie Young Scores Record 21 Points In Third Quarter As Aces Defeat Mercury In WNBA Finals In a stunning performance, Jackie Young scored a WNBA Finals record of 21 points in the third quarter, helping the Aces secure a 91-78 win over the Mercury. This victory gives Las Vegas a commanding 2-0 lead in the series. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

Jackie Young ensured the Las Vegas Aces took a commanding lead in the WNBA Finals. She set a record by scoring 21 points in the third quarter, contributing to her total of 32 points in Sunday's 91-78 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. This win gives the Aces a 2-0 advantage in the series. The next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Phoenix.

A'Ja Wilson was instrumental in the first half, scoring 20 of her 28 points before halftime. She also grabbed 14 rebounds. Chelsea Gray added a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, helping the Aces move closer to securing their third WNBA title in four years.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 23 points, while Satou Sabally added 22. However, Sabally struggled with her shooting, making only seven of her 19 attempts and missing seven out of nine three-pointers. Overall, Phoenix hit just five of their 28 shots from beyond the arc, a mere 17.9% success rate.

The Mercury started strong by scoring the first seven points and leading 27-24 after the first quarter. However, they faltered in the second period, managing only ten points. They aim to bounce back when they return home to Phoenix, where they have a solid playoff record of three wins and one loss.

The Aces are on track for another championship win after this decisive performance. With Young's record-breaking quarter and Wilson's consistent play, they have established themselves as formidable contenders. The Mercury will need to improve their shooting accuracy if they hope to challenge Las Vegas effectively in upcoming games.