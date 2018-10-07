English

Unbeaten Miller confident of Joshua shot

By
Jarrell Miller
Jarrell Miller

Chicago, October 7: Jarrell Miller remains confident he will get a chance to fight Anthony Joshua after retaining his unbeaten record on Saturday (October 6).

Miller, 30, claimed a knockout win over Tomasz Adamek in the second round of their encounter in Chicago for his 22nd victory in 23 bouts (one draw).

The American wants a chance to face Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles and is yet to announce an opponent for his April 13 fight at Wembley.

"I've been earning a shot against Anthony Joshua, but you know, when it comes to boxing, you know there's politics and you try to manoeuvre," Miller told DAZN.

"Eddie Hearn's keeping him away from me right now, but what can I say about Eddie man? He's made promises and he's kept his word.

"I think the AJ fight's going to come through sooner or later."

Artur Beterbiev retained his IBF light-heavyweight title and unbeaten record with a fourth-round knockout of Callum Johnson, while Gavin McDonnell lost his WBA super-bantamweight championship fight against Daniel Roman.

Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme drew in their battle for the vacant WBC Silver welterweight title.

