Jordan Spieth growing in confidence after top-10 finish

By Dejan Kalinic

Texas, June 15: Jordan Spieth insisted he had "gained a lot of confidence" from his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In contention at the Colonial Country Club, Spieth carded a one-over 71 in the final round to finish four shots from being in a play-off, which Daniel Berger won.

Spieth is winless since 2017, but the American now has two top-10 finishes in six events this year, as the PGA Tour returned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-time major winner got plenty out of his performance in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I knew coming in I didn't have all the tools, didn't have all my weapons yet. But I certainly gained more this week, gained a lot of confidence," Spieth said.

"I'm making those putts from mid-to-long range and I'm driving the ball in good position.

"It's really just cleaning up the wedges and stuff that I'm normally really sharp with that certainly had a bit of rust on it. I feel really good going into the next couple of weeks for sure."

Spieth, who is set to play at the RBC Heritage starting on Thursday, said there were still elements of his game that needed work.

"Very pleased with my driving. I felt like I hit my driver really well," he said.

"I had one today where I just necked it and the wind picked up, and it took a big bounce and went out of bounds. It wasn't really that bad of a shot.

"But for the entire week I drove the ball, I felt, really well, put myself in position to make a lot of birdies and made a lot of birdies.

"I've just got to get sharper with kind of my in-between numbers, the stuff that when you're used to just kind of hitting balls on the range and not playing tournament golf and you're not really practising them as much, so that will be what I work on this next week."

Monday, June 15, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
