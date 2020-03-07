Campillo retains Qatar Masters lead as Drysdale, Larrazabal impress on penultimate day

The Spaniard shared the lead with Andy Sullivan going into Saturday, but the latter's one-over 72 leaves at the Education City Golf Club, him five shots adrift and seemingly out of the hunt.

Campillo almost carded a third successive 66, but a bogey on the par-three 15th – his second dropped shot on the back nine – and a subsequent run of three pars put paid to that, with a round of four-under 67 enough to keep him in control.

Campillo, Sullivan share the lead at Qatar Masters as Hojgaard falls back

An impressive outing from David Drysdale has him in contention and hot on Campillo's heels, however.

How things stand with 18 holes to play 📊#QatarMasters — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 7, 2020

The Scot, who has never won in 497 European Tour tournaments, recorded a brilliant, unblemished 64 to leave him just a shot off Campillo with Denmark's Jeff Winther, whose compatriot Benjamin Poke sat a further stroke behind.

Campillo acknowledged he could have put himself into a better position had he not dropped two shots after the turn, but he hopes the experience of winning a tournament in the past will stop the nerves getting the better of him on Sunday.

"It was tough, especially the last four holes into the wind, so it wasn't playing easy at all," Campillo said. "The front nine wasn't windy, it was playing easy, and the back nine was tough. I missed a few short putts but overall a good last three holes.

"I am in a good position for tomorrow [Sunday] but still 18 holes to go. It's going to be a tough day tomorrow, but I am glad about the position I am in right now, because I wasn't playing good, so being leader after three days after the last few weeks is nice.

"If I had not won a golf tournament already I would've been a little bit nervous coming into tomorrow, but since I have won it's a little bit more familiar, so I will still be a little nervous but hopefully tomorrow I can play as good as today and win."

Pablo Larrazabal enjoyed the round of the day, going around in just 63 – the equal lowest score of the week. But what was most impressive was his back nine, needing just 29 shots to tie the course record.

The 36-year-old is three shots off the lead, having been hindered by an opening round of 72, but he heads into the final day with his tail up.

Alexander Bjork is also on 11 under with Larrazabal, though he lost a little ground on Campillo as he carded a 69 on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)