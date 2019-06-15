English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rose leads by two at Pebble Beach, Woods hanging in there

By
Justin Rose
Having started the day with the slenderest of leads, Justin Rose stretched his advantage at Pebble Beach.

Pebble Beach, June 15: Justin Rose held a two-shot lead and Tiger Woods was grinding it out in the second round of the US Open on Friday.

Rose was aggressive with the putter at Pebble Beach, opening up a three-shot lead on two occasions, only to bogey the first and fourth holes to drop back to seven under through 13.

The 2013 champion hit the turn in 34 after starting on the back nine, making gains at 15 and 18.

Rose, who led by just a solitary stroke after the opening round, dropped back to seven under when a par putt circled the cup but failed to drop at the first before hitting straight back at the second with another gain to restore his three-shot advantage.

The Englishman's lead was reduced to two again when he was unable to sink another par putt at four.

Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson were well poised on five and four under respectively, while Woods was fighting out - as he vowed to - on two under 14 holes into his second round, the Masters champion making just the one birdie at 11.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was also within striking distance on four under through 16.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen - level on five under with Molinari and Aaron Wise (71) - tee off later in the day.

More JUSTIN ROSE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 20 - June 15 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue