More sports Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters" By Avinash Sharma Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 23:42 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

New Delhi, Oct 19: Former India cricket captain and PGTI President Kapil Dev hailed Tommy Fleetwood's composed and confident display at the DP World India Championship 2025, praising not just his victory but the humility and grace with which he carried himself throughout the week.

Speaking after Fleetwood's emotional triumph at the Delhi Golf Club on Sunday (October 19), Kapil commended the Englishman's calm temperament and bold shot-making, particularly his decision to take on a daring wood shot from the fairway on the final hole - despite holding a comfortable lead.

"First of all, I'd like to say DP World, thank you very much. They give an opportunity to the youngsters to come and see this golf course and watch the top players of the world," Kapil said, addressing the crowd. "And yes, Tommy played really cool. On the last hole, he was in the middle of the fairway, and he picked up a wood even though he was leading by two or three strokes. Ninety-nine percent of players would take a seven-iron, play safe, make a par and walk out. But he picked up the wood and hit it right to the edge of the green. That shows confidence - fantastic."

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain, who has been instrumental in developing Indian golf through his role as PGTI President, also highlighted how Fleetwood's sportsmanship left an impression beyond his technical brilliance.

"It's not only about winning; how you conduct yourself is very important," Kapil said. "He's such a lovable guy - very approachable, always smiling. That makes such a difference."

Kapil revealed he personally congratulated Fleetwood on the 18th green and invited him to return in 2026 to defend his title. "I just told him, now that you're a winner, you have to come next year. We're waiting for you," he said with a smile.

A Champion's Poise That Inspired

Fleetwood, who captured the inaugural DP World India Championship title with a commanding 22-under-par (266) finish, earned praise from across the sporting spectrum for his composure and class. Even as he sealed victory with precision and flair, the Englishman's calm demeanor and sportsmanlike humility drew admiration from fans and peers alike.

As the Delhi Golf Club hosted one of its most memorable tournaments in recent years, Kapil Dev's words summed up the spirit of the event - one where excellence on the course met grace off it. "Tommy showed not just skill but character," Kapil concluded. "That's what makes a true champion."

Fleetwood's composed 7-under final round of 65 sealed his eighth DP World Tour victory and his first-ever win in India, taking him to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 22nd in the Race to Dubai standings. The win also earned him $633,789 and continued his dream season after victories at the Dubai Invitational and the PGA Tour Championship earlier this year.

It was also the ninth win by an English player on the 2025 Race to Dubai and the 386th English triumph in DP World Tour history - a testament to Fleetwood's consistency, confidence, and command as he continues to define modern golfing excellence.