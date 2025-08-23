More sports Kayla McBride Commends Jessica Shepard After Historic Triple-Double Performance Against Indiana Fever In a remarkable performance, Jessica Shepard achieved the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, leading the Minnesota Lynx to victory. Kayla McBride praised her teammate for stepping up in the absence of Napheesa Collier. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 17:50 [IST]

Kayla McBride praised her Minnesota Lynx teammate Jessica Shepard for her outstanding performance against the Indiana Fever. In the absence of Napheesa Collier, Shepard led the team to a 95-90 victory, replicating their success in the Commissioners Cup championship game. Shepard achieved the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, completing it in just 21 minutes and 57 seconds, surpassing Skylar Diggins' previous record of 22 minutes and 51 seconds.

Shepard's remarkable performance included 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists without any turnovers. This achievement came as Collier missed her eighth consecutive game due to a sprained ankle. The Lynx had lost their previous two games before this win over the Fever. McBride, who scored a game-high of 29 points, acknowledged Shepard's crucial role in stepping up after Collier's injury.

"She gave us everything," McBride stated. "You know, the triple-double was cool, but I don't even think she realised what she was doing because she was just hooping like she always does. And obviously with [Collier] out, just really like stepping into that spot and doing her thing because it's not easy filling that void."

Shepard expressed her satisfaction with the team's performance after two consecutive losses. "Coming off two losses and starting this game off the way that we did, you know, we knew that we needed to come out in the second half better," Shepard said. "And obviously, if you're gonna have a triple-double, you have to win the game, so I was proud of our whole team for getting the win today."

The Lynx's victory over Indiana highlighted their resilience and ability to adapt despite missing key players. With Collier sidelined due to injury, Shepard's leadership on the court proved vital for maintaining their competitive edge.