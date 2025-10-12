Lionel Messi Scores Brace Against Atlanta United, How Many Goals Did He Score In 2025?

More sports Kenya’s Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Triumph as 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Paints the Capital in Colour and Camaraderie By Mykhel Team Updated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 14:20 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Oct 12: Kenya's Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk reigned supreme on the roads of the national capital, clinching top honours at the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on a morning that embodied both athletic excellence and human spirit on Sunday (October 12).

Matata blazed through the men's field in 59:50, while Rengeruk dominated the women's race with 1:07:20, continuing Kenya's long-standing legacy of distance-running brilliance.

But beyond the elite finishes, it was the explosion of colour, energy, and emotion that truly defined the day. Over 40,500 runners - from schoolchildren and soldiers to professionals and senior citizens - converged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, turning New Delhi into a canvas of camaraderie and commitment.

The city's early-morning streets shimmered with hues of blue and orange, echoing the event's vibrant #BreakingBarriers theme and celebrating two decades of unity through running.

With the first rays of dawn glinting off the Delhi skyline, participants from all walks of life - professionals, soldiers, students, and senior citizens - converged on the city streets.

The air was filled with the hum of excitement and the rhythm of footsteps as the runners, dressed in the event's signature #BreakingBarriers colours, set out to celebrate fitness and community. The scene was a moving mosaic of blues, yellows, and oranges, with flags fluttering, drums beating, and smiles spreading across faces.

This year's edition stood out not only for its massive turnout but also for its spirit of inclusivity. Alongside the elite races, events such as the Great Delhi Run, Champions with Disability Run, and Senior Citizens Run showcased the true essence of the marathon - that every step counts. Over 14,000 runners in the Great Delhi Run took to the streets in support of social causes ranging from education and environmental protection to women's empowerment.

"It was a beautiful morning in Delhi, full of energy, with over 40,000 runners and 10,000 women participating," said Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi NCT. "This morning truly belonged to the city and its people. When 140 crore Indians come together for fitness, no obstacle can stop us. It ensures that the nation keeps moving forward."

The event was flagged off amid great enthusiasm, graced by Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, among others. In a historic moment, all three Defence Forces fielded senior officers as participants - Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Lt Gen Rahul R. Singh, and Vice Admiral L.S. Pathania - embodying the true spirit of strength and service.

Adding to the patriotic fervour, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah and his sons also participated - the former in the Half Marathon and the latter in the 10K category.

The crowd roared as Olympic legend Carl Lewis, serving as the International Event Ambassador, cheered the runners on. Joining him were Olympic bronze medallist and PUMA Ambassador Sarabjot Singh and Commonwealth Games medallist Tejasvin Shankar, infusing the event with star power and inspiration.

"It's amazing to witness the energy and athleticism here at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon," said Carl Lewis. "As a sprinter, I'm in awe of how fast these athletes can run for so long. The women are clocking times that men used to achieve not too long ago - it shows how far the sport has come."

In the elite race, Kenya reaffirmed its dominance. Alex Matata stormed to victory in the men's category with a blistering 59:50, while Lilian Kasait Rengeruk triumphed in the women's division, clocking 1:07:20. Among the Indian elite runners, Abhishek Pal captured his third VDHM crown in 1:04:17, while Seema emerged victorious among the women with a time of 1:11:23.

Behind the scenes, the event was a marvel of organisation, backed by 200 volunteers, 400 medical staff, and the tireless efforts of the Delhi Police, NDMC, and DMRC. The Delhi Government, an official partner, ensured smooth logistics and coordination.

As the sun rose higher over the capital, music, cheers, and chants filled the air. The streets of Delhi came alive - not just with runners, but with a shared belief that fitness, inclusivity, and community can unite a city like nothing else.

The 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon was more than a race - it was a festival of hope, health, and humanity.