Golf: Kisner takes helicopter from East Lake to Georgia game

Georgia, September 24: Kevin Kisner is in contention at the Tour Championship but he had his attention elsewhere immediately after the third round.

Kisner went from firing a six-under-par 64 to be equal second behind FedEx Cup leader Paul Casey at East Lake Golf Club to riding a helicopter to a Georgia football game.

The two-time PGA Tour winner – a Georgia graduate and die-hard Bulldogs fan, had issued a plea for a ride to the battle between Georgia and Mississippi State on social media Friday (September 22) evening.

Well, he got his wish.

Kisner is tied for second alongside Xander Schauffele at 10 under heading into Sunday's (September 24) final round of the Tour Championship.

Have a day, @K_Kisner. Round of the day. (64)

Personal best at East Lake.

Playing in final group Sunday. GET TO THE CHOPPA! #UGAvsMissST pic.twitter.com/p4pLuCM3l3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 24, 2017

