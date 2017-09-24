Home » More Sports »Golf: Kisner takes helicopter from East Lake to Georgia game

Golf: Kisner takes helicopter from East Lake to Georgia game

Posted By:
File Photo: Kevin Kisner
File Photo: Kevin Kisner

Georgia, September 24: Kevin Kisner is in contention at the Tour Championship but he had his attention elsewhere immediately after the third round.

Kisner went from firing a six-under-par 64 to be equal second behind FedEx Cup leader Paul Casey at East Lake Golf Club to riding a helicopter to a Georgia football game.

The two-time PGA Tour winner – a Georgia graduate and die-hard Bulldogs fan, had issued a plea for a ride to the battle between Georgia and Mississippi State on social media Friday (September 22) evening.

Well, he got his wish.

Kisner is tied for second alongside Xander Schauffele at 10 under heading into Sunday's (September 24) final round of the Tour Championship.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Read more about: pga tour golf georgia kevin kisner
Story first published: Sunday, September 24, 2017, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More

Latest News

+ More
+ More
POLLS