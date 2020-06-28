English
Khabib congratulates Poirier following Las Vegas win

By Rob Lancaster

Las Vegas, June 28: Dustin Poirier was delighted to return to winning ways after overcoming Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas - and received a congratulatory message from the man who stopped him becoming lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Poirer by submission at UFC 242 in September last year, the Russian retaining both the title at the 155-pound weight limit and his unbeaten record.

Khabib was watching on Saturday, with his former foe overcoming Hooker by unanimous decision after five gruelling rounds. Two of the judges scored it 48-47, with the other card reading 48-46.

"Congratulations Dustin Poirier great fight," Khabib tweeted, with Poirer replying: "Thank you champ".

A marked-up Poirer also tweeted a picture of himself lying on a gurney in an ambulance, as well posting on Instagram Stories to confirm he was heading to hospital for head scans.

Prior to departing the venue, the 31-year-old - who had a cut underneath a badly swollen right eye - told ESPN he is not sure when he will be back in the octagon again.

"Maybe I'll fight at the end of the year. Maybe I'll fight next year. I just want to go home to my daughter," Poirier said.

"Now that I'm a victor again, I want to get back to the drawing board. I want to keep getting better.

"I want to stay in love with this sport. I don't want to push myself so much to where I hate this. I've been doing this a long time and pushing myself to the limits every day - I just want to do it right."

Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
