English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Khabib scoffs at talk of rematch ahead of 'minor league' McGregor comeback

By Peter Thompson
Khabib vs McGregor in 2018

Moscow, December 15: Khabib Nurmagomedov has ruled out a rematch with Conor McGregor unless the Irishman sheds weight after a "minor league" fight with Donald Cerrone.

McGregor will step up to welterweight to make his UFC comeback against Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 18.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor has not fought since he was beaten by Khabib in a lightweight title bout at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Khabib is due to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18 and the Russian says another showdown with McGregor is not on the cards, despite UFC boss Dana White suggesting otherwise.

"I think Cerrone has lost seven or eight of his last 10 fights and the other one (McGregor) is going into his fourth year with no victories," said Khabib.

"It’s like the minor leagues – it really doesn’t matter who wins there.

"I'm surprised that Dana White is saying that if Conor beats Cerrone and I beat Tony Ferguson that there will be a rematch. I decide who I fight next.

"To fight me he has to cut weight first, down to 70kg, and then win 10 fights in a row like I did, then we'll think about a rematch.

"But for now he can fight second-rate fighters who lose seven out of 10 fights at 77kg, but to think he deserves the lightweight belt… well I'm champion so that won't happen, don’t worry."

More KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATM 2 - 0 OSA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue