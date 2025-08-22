English Edition
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: Madhya Pradesh Sweep Four Golds on Day 2; Complete Medal Tally on August 22

By MyKhel Staff

Srinagar, Aug 22: Madhya Pradesh emerged as the dominant force on Day 2 of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, clinching all four gold medals at stake on Friday (August 22) at the iconic Dal Lake.

Hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to their tally, while Odisha secured two silvers to rise to second in the medal standings.

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 Madhya Pradesh Sweep Four Golds Complete Medal Tally on August 22

Day of Dominance for Madhya Pradesh

The state made a strong start by winning the men’s 500m kayaking doubles and continued its golden run across canoeing and kayaking finals. With the sweep, Madhya Pradesh took the top spot in the medal tally and solidified its reputation as a powerhouse in Indian water sports.

Highlights of the Day

  • Men’s K2 500m Kayaking: Aditya Singh and Manjeet clinched gold for Madhya Pradesh with a timing of 01:41.59.
  • Men’s C2 500m Canoeing: Sudhir Kumar and Prince Goswami won gold (01:50.94), edging out J&K and Uttar Pradesh paddlers.
  • Women’s K1 500m Kayaking: Dally Bishnoi powered to gold (02:11.09) and expressed her dreams of representing India at the Asian Games and Olympics.
  • Women’s K2 500m Kayaking: Niharika Singh and Chandrakala Kushwaha bagged gold (02:04.64) ahead of Odisha’s duo.

Medal Tally Update

So far, seven gold medals have been decided at KIWSF 2025. The final day on Saturday will see 17 medals being contested, including 10 in rowing events, where Services athletes representing various states and UTs will make the competition even fiercer. All the events staged at Dal Lake are Olympic medal disciplines.

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 – Overall Medal Tally
Ranking State Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Total
Grand Total 7 7 7 21
1 Madhya Pradesh 4 1 2 7
2 Odisha 1 3 0 4
3 Jammu and Kashmir 1 1 1 3
4 Uttar Pradesh 1 0 1 2
5 Kerala 0 1 2 3
6 Uttarakhand 0 1 1 2
Madhya Pradesh – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 4 1 2 7
Odisha – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 1 3 0 4
Jammu and Kashmir – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 1 1 1 3
Uttar Pradesh – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 1 0 1 2
Kerala – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 0 1 2 3
Uttarakhand – Sports Wise Medal Tally
S.No. Sports Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Kayaking & Canoeing 0 1 1 2

A Platform for Future Champions

Athletes credited the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Khelo India for their growth. Canoeing winners Sudhir Kumar and Prince Goswami highlighted how past national championship experiences prepared them for success, while Bishnoi called her gold a stepping stone towards international glory.

The festival not only showcases India’s emerging water sports talent but also promotes Kashmir as a hub for major sporting events, following the successful Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Story first published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 20:59 [IST]
