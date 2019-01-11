Khelo India Youth Games 2019: All-round display takes Maha to top in medals tally

Delhi were a close second with 13 gold medals, while Haryana are placed third with 12 gold medals, a media release said.

Maharashtra has so far won 57 medals - 15 gold, 19 silver and 23 bronze medals. Delhi's medal tally includes 13 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals, while Haryana 40-medal haul comprises 12 gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Maharashtra's haul on Thursday (January 10) was mainly from gymnastics (five) and swimming (three) while their athletes won two and weightlifters took one gold. Haryana had a massive haul of nine gold from wrestling, of which women won seven, and their only other gold came in Judo.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh hogged the lion's share of medals in gymnastics Thursday. The home state bagged five of the 14 gold on offer, while Uttar Pradesh took four.

UP dominated the men's section with four gold, while West Bengal (3) and Jammu & Kashmir (2) shared five gold in the women's events.

In wrestling, Haryana won all seven gold medals in the girls'under-17 weight category even without their star internationals Anshu and Sonam. Along with seven gold, Haryana took home one silver and five bronze medals.

Meanwhile, in weightlifting, the victory podium was dominated by Mizoram who clinched two gold, one silver and a bronze in the men's 61kg (youth and junior combined) and a gold and silver each in the men's 67kg (youth and junior).

In the men's 67kg category all eyes were on Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga who duly took gold in the U-17 event and silver in the U-21s.

In athletics, Punjab's Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana shone with a 75.40 m throw that earned him the Under-17 javelin throw gold. Delhi judokas proved unstoppable, winning three of the six gold at stake, the release stated.