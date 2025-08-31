More sports Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix Lando Norris will start second at the Dutch Grand Prix, acknowledging it will take magic to surpass team-mate Oscar Piastri. With overtaking difficult on the narrow circuit, he faces a challenge in closing the gap in the championship standings. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Lando Norris is gearing up for a challenging race at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he will start second on the grid. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, narrowly secured pole position by just 0.012 seconds. Norris aims to close the nine-point gap in the World Drivers' Championship standings but acknowledges the difficulty of overtaking on this narrow circuit.

Max Verstappen, starting third at his home Grand Prix, finished 0.263 seconds behind the McLaren pair. Despite a tough start to the weekend, Verstappen felt his performance improved during qualifying. "This weekend so far was quite tricky for us, but in qualifying, [it] was basically the best I've felt all weekend," he said.

Norris expressed frustration about not securing pole position due to Zandvoort's challenging layout, which makes overtaking nearly impossible. He mentioned that achieving victory would require exceptional strategy or tyre management. "It's going to take some magic, some good strategy or incredible tyre saving or something," he noted.

The atmosphere at Zandvoort has been electric, with Verstappen noting the overwhelming support from fans dressed in orange. He remains optimistic about his chances and is focused on delivering a strong performance despite McLaren's impressive speed throughout the weekend.

Norris remains hopeful about his prospects despite the challenges ahead. He understands that racing behind a teammate adds another layer of complexity to an already difficult track. "It's even harder to do that behind your team-mate," he remarked.

Verstappen appreciates the progress made over the weekend and is eager to see what can be achieved during the race. "To be honest, to be P3 here, [I'm] very happy with that," he stated. The reigning champion is determined to focus on his own race strategy and make the most of his starting position.

As anticipation builds for Sunday's race, both Norris and Verstappen are poised to deliver strong performances amid fierce competition and enthusiastic fan support at Zandvoort.