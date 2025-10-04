More sports Las Vegas Aces Edge Phoenix Mercury In Thrilling WNBA Finals Game 1 In a closely contested Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces narrowly defeated the Phoenix Mercury 89-86. Key performances included A'ja Wilson and Dana Evans each scoring 21 points. The series promises to be competitive with numerous lead changes. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 8:47 [IST]

The Las Vegas Aces secured a narrow 89-86 victory over the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. A'ja Wilson and Dana Evans both contributed 21 points to the win. Wilson was particularly effective in the closing stages, scoring 12 points in the final 14 minutes. The game concluded with Phoenix's Satou Sabally missing a potential game-tying three-pointer with just two seconds remaining.

Evans played a crucial role off the bench, leading an Aces reserve unit that outperformed their Mercury counterparts by scoring 41 points compared to Phoenix's 16. Jewell Loyd added 18 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in with 10 points as a starter. Wilson also grabbed 10 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray provided 10 assists to support the team's efforts.

Kahleah Cooper was a standout for the Mercury, matching Wilson and Evans with her own 21-point performance. Cooper was particularly impressive in the first half, scoring 19 points, just one shy of her playoff career high for a half. Her previous best came against Phoenix as well when she scored 20 points for Chicago during Game 3 of the 2021 Finals.

Satou Sabally contributed significantly to Phoenix's efforts with 19 points, while Alyssa Thomas nearly achieved a triple-double, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Cooper also set a personal best by making five three-pointers in the first half, surpassing her previous record of four in a single game.

This opening game suggests that this year's Finals could be closely contested throughout. The series is being played as a best-of-seven for the first time. The largest lead at any point during Game 1 was nine points, and there were numerous shifts in momentum with 12 lead changes and nine ties recorded.

Looking ahead to Game 2 on Sunday in Las Vegas, both teams will aim to build on their performances from this tightly contested opener. The Aces will seek to extend their advantage at home, while the Mercury will look to level the series before returning to Phoenix.

The competitive nature of this initial matchup indicates that fans can expect more thrilling games as the series progresses. Both teams have shown they are capable of making adjustments and delivering strong performances under pressure.