More sports Las Vegas Aces Achieve Ninth Consecutive Victory Over Phoenix Mercury In WNBA Match The Las Vegas Aces triumphed over the Phoenix Mercury with a score of 83-61, securing their ninth straight win in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson led with 19 points and 13 rebounds. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Las Vegas Aces secured their ninth consecutive win by defeating the Phoenix Mercury 83-61. A'ja Wilson led with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Dana Evans added 17 points. This victory extended Las Vegas's winning streak to seven home games. The Aces have been dominant, winning 11 of their last 12 matches since a significant loss to Minnesota on August 2.

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, and NaLyssa Smith each contributed 12 points for the Aces. Wilson achieved her 18th double-double of the season, although her streak of scoring 30 points in games ended at three. For Phoenix, Alyssa Thomas recorded 17 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, while Satou Sabally scored 15 points. The Mercury struggled offensively, posting season lows in both points and field-goal percentage.

The Atlanta Dream narrowly defeated the Minnesota Lynx with a score of 75-73. Allisha Gray was pivotal for Atlanta with her game-high of 27 points. Rhyne Howard supported with an additional 16 points. This victory marked the first time this season that Minnesota faced back-to-back losses.

Bridget Carleton scored 16 points for Minnesota, while Jessica Shepard contributed significantly with her double-double of 15 points and a remarkable 16 rebounds. Atlanta's Gray initiated a crucial four-point play that sparked a decisive run in the final quarter. Despite Minnesota's late efforts, including a key three-pointer by Alanna Smith, they couldn't overcome Atlanta's lead.

The Chicago Sky ended their five-game losing streak by defeating the New York Liberty with a score of 91-85. Kamilla Cardoso led Chicago with an impressive performance of 22 points and a career-high of 16 rebounds. Angel Reese also contributed significantly with her double-double of 21 points and ten rebounds.

Ariel Atkins played a crucial role in the fourth quarter by scoring nine out of her total of 19 points during this period. Michaela Onyenwere added another dimension to Chicago's offense with her contribution of 13 points. The game was intensely competitive, featuring numerous lead changes and ties.

Sabrina Ionescu scored two free throws late in the game to give New York an edge at one point; however, Atkins responded swiftly for Chicago by securing the lead through critical plays in the closing minutes.

The recent games showcased intense competition across teams as they strive for victories in this season's league matches.