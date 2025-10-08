Jaipur Polo Star Lance Watson on His Journey and India’s Passion for the Game - Exclusive

Luke Donald Ready To Compete In DP World India Championship Following Ryder Cup Triumph European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald will make his professional debut at the DP World India Championship, featuring a record prize fund and a stellar field. Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025

European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald is preparing to participate in the DP World India Championship this October. This will be his first tournament since leading Europe to a historic victory over the United States. The event, offering a $4 million prize fund, will take place at Delhi Golf Club from 16-19 October.

The championship features an impressive lineup, including stars from Donald's European teams like Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry. This tournament marks Donald's professional debut in India. He has previously found success in Asia with victories at Japan's Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in 2012 and 2013.

The DP World India Championship is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). It represents a significant milestone for professional golf in India. Following the success of the 2025 Hero Indian Open, it positions India as a premier destination for world golf events.

Donald expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the inaugural event, stating: "It's incredibly exciting to be playing in the inaugural DP World India Championship. It's shaping up to be a fantastic field, and I'm sure the event will be a great addition to the Race to Dubai. It's always a pleasure to play in a new location, and I'm looking forward to teeing it up in front of the fans in Delhi."

The tournament will also feature American Major winner Brian Harman and two-time PGA TOUR winner Ben Griffin. Griffin made his Ryder Cup debut this year in New York. Former European Ryder Cup players like Nicolas Colsaerts, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ross Fisher, Andy Sullivan, and Bernd Wiesberger are also set to compete.

Additionally, winners from the 2025 Race to Dubai such as Michael Kim, Thriston Lawrence, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier, Richard Mansell, John Parry, Jordan Smith, and Eugenio Chacarra will join them. The event promises an exciting competition with these accomplished golfers.

Indian Talent on Display

More than 20 Indian players are set to compete on home soil. Notable names include Shubhankar Sharma, Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, and Veer Ahlawat. Ahlawat secured his 2025 DP World Tour card by topping last season's PGTI Rankings.

This landmark tournament not only showcases international talent but also highlights India's growing prominence in global golf. With its substantial prize fund and star-studded field, it promises to be an exciting addition to the golfing calendar.