Maha CM Fadnavis Unveils ‘Pune Grand Tour 2026’; Raksha Khadse Hails India’s First UCI 2.2 Cycling Race as Boost to Fit India

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 18:44 [IST]

Pune, Oct 29: The logo and jersey of the historic Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's first-ever international UCI 2.2 Stage Cycling Race, were officially unveiled at The Westin Hotel, Pune on Wednesday (October 29).

The landmark event, jointly organised by the Government of Maharashtra, the Pune District Administration, and the Cycling Federation of India, celebrates the city's cultural, historical, and sporting legacy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted that the Pune Grand Tour will showcase the city's historic, cultural, religious, and tourism landmarks, boosting both domestic and international tourism while reaffirming Pune's traditional identity as the "City of Cycles." He added that the event would contribute to the state's economy, promote healthy living, and help combat pollution.

"Pune has always been the home of cycling, and this event will further strengthen that legacy. The Pune Grand Tour will put the city on the global map of professional cycling, inspiring fitness and environmental awareness across India," Fadnavis said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune Ajit Pawar praised the initiative as a major milestone for Maharashtra. "This grand challenge, covering over 200 villages through the Sahyadri ranges, is inspired by the Tour de France. It is not just a sporting event but a festival of health, employment, tourism, and development," he said.

He commended the Pune District Administration, led by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, for conceptualising and executing the event swiftly, while emphasising the need for world-class road infrastructure along the race route.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse underlined the event's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of hosting the Olympic Games in 2036 and promoting sports-led development and tourism.

"Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives like Sundays on Cycle-held weekly across over 5,000 locations with the participation of nearly 5 lakh cyclists-are transforming Fit India into a nationwide people's movement," she said.

Khadse also appreciated Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for his efforts in expanding the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative, encouraging citizens to embrace cycling as a symbol of fitness, sustainability, and community bonding.

"The Pune Grand Tour 2026 stands as a model of how sports can drive both tourism and wellness. Sports science is also emerging as a vital field for athlete performance enhancement, and such events will further strengthen our sporting ecosystem," she added.

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, Asian Cycling Confederation President Dato Amarjit Singh Gill, Cycling Federation of India Secretary General Dato Maninder Pal Singh, and former Asian Cycling Confederation Secretary General Onkar Singh were also in attendance.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar presented the concept and shared detailed preparations for the event.

Logo, Jersey, and Mascot Unveiled

The dignitaries unveiled the official logo and jersey of the Pune Grand Tour 2026. The event's mascot, Indu, is inspired by the endangered Indian Giant Squirrel found in the forests of Bhimashankar, symbolising agility, resilience, and ecological balance.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also felicitated veteran 77-year-old cyclist Nirupama Bhave, along with Preeti Mhaske, Praniti Soman (Ahmednagar), Bharat Sonawane (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Akash Mhetre (Jalgaon), and Pooja Danole (Solapur) for their contributions to cycling.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is presented by Bajaj and supported by the Serum Institute of India, Chitale Bandhu, and Panchshil Group.