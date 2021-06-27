Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi narrates extraordinary stories of Tokyo-bound Indian athletes in his monthly radio show

PM Modi lauded the grit and determination of the Indian athletes and also narrated the stories of some athletes who battled against all odds and made the country proud by winning medals at international events. Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Indian contingent will consist of the country's finest athletes.

While conveying his best wishes to all the Tokyo-bound athletes, the prime minister also paid tribute to the legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh - who lost his battle to COVID-19 and passed away earlier this month.

The PM said he had a conversation with the 'Flying Sikh' when he was hospitalised and urged him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo. "When talking about the Olympics, how can we not remember Milkha Singh Ji. When he was hospitalised, I got a chance to speak to him, I had requested him to motivate the athletes going for Tokyo Olympics," said PM Modi.

PM also hailed the inspiring journey of Indian archer Pravin Jadhav who is going to participate in his maiden Olympics, "Pravin Jadhav of Satara district in Maharastra is an outstanding archer. His parents work as labourers and now Jadhav is going to participate in his first Olympics in Tokyo."

"Every player going to Tokyo has had one's own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country. Friends, there are numerous such names, but in Mann Ki Baat, today I have been able to mention only a few," he added further.

Modi also talked about Indian women's hockey midfielder, Neha Goyal, whose family members work at a cycle manufacturing company. He also talked about ace archer Dipika Kumari - who will once again represent the nation at the quadrennial event.

"Neha Goyal, member of India's Women's Hockey team. Her mother & sisters work at cycle manufacturing to run the family. Dipika Kumari's journey has also been full of ups & downs. Dipika is the only woman archer to represent India at Tokyo Olympics," PM Modi added further.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App. 'Mann ki Baat' is the PM's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.