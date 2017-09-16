Manpreet to lead India in Asia Cup hockey

New Delhi, September 16: Hockey India on Saturday (September 16) announced an 18-member squad for the Hero Asia Cup 2017 which takes place from October 11 to 22 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The team will be captained by Manpreet Singh while SV Sunil will shoulder the duties of vice-captain.

Goalkeepers Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera retain their spot whereas defenders Harmanpreet Singh and Surender Kumar make a return after being rested for the Europe Tour.

The 18-member team will also see the return of experienced hands in Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Satbir Singh.

"I am looking forward to working with the team which has been picked to have a good blend of experience and youth. The upcoming Asia Cup will be our first tournament together, and I am very excited to see how the team expresses their leadership qualities on the field.

"I have previously watched the team live in Netherlands, and I feel that the energy within the team and their play is very impressive. We will be focusing on performing well as a team and will be aiming to win the tournament," said coach Sjoerd Marijne.

India feature in Pool A alongside Japan, hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan. They will start their tournament against Japan on October 11 before facing Bangladesh on October 13.

The team will play their third and final league match against Pakistan on October 15.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar; Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Chinglensana Singh, Sumit; Forwards: SV Sunil (Vice Captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh.