English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manu Bhaker to pursue political science from LSR

By Pti
Manu Bhaker to pursue political science from LSR

New Delhi, July 23: Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics gold medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker has secured a seat in Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), where she will study political science.

The 17-year-old, who is a multiple ISSF World Cup gold medallist, applied under the sports quota and was eligible for direct admission in any college or course of her choice.

"Congratulations to our young shooting champion @realmanubhaker for getting admission in Delhi's prestigious Lady Shriram College in Political Science. Our TOPSAthlete has won gold medals at Commonwealth Games & various World Cups & has earned a quota for Tokyo2020 @ Olympics," the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

According to DU's guidelines, sportspersons who have represented India in competitions, recognised and funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given direct admission without sports trial.

These competitions are the Olympic Games, World Championship/World Cup by international sports federations, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships by international sports federations, South Asian Games and Paralympic Games by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

In May, Bhaker secured an Olympic quota for India when she finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich.

More MANU BHAKER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue